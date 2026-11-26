Residents in the tristate area are being urged to avoid travel on Thanksgiving because of extreme weather.

There won't be a miracle on 34th Street this Thanksgiving as severe weather is curtailing holiday plans in the New York metro area. Both New York and New Jersey have declared states of emergencies, with weather warnings and advisories cautioning against travel on a day traditionally known for gatherings.

The weather has even prompted the postponement of the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday. New York City Emergency Management and Democratic Mayor Zohran Mamdani have issued a citywide travel advisory for Thanksgiving Day. Winds gusting up to 65 mph, heavy rain and coastal flooding are expected.

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"Thanksgiving is about being with the people we love, and we want every New Yorker to get there and back safely," Mamdani said in a news release on Wednesday. He added: "If you are traveling, please budget extra time and use caution. Leave early and prepare for the possibility that you may have to stay late. There is no destination worth risking your safety.