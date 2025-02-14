State-Level Bills Threaten Access to Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Adults

A wave of legislation targeting transgender adults' access to gender-affirming care is sweeping across several states, sparking concerns about the potential impact on the well-being and healthcare of transgender individuals.

A federal judge has temporarily halted President Trump's directive restricting gender-affirming care for transgender individuals under the age of 19. This action comes amid a growing trend of state-level legislation seeking to limit funding for gender-affirming care for transgender adults .

Lawmakers in at least eight states are advancing proposals to restrict the use of state or public funds for such care, potentially hindering individuals' ability to utilize Medicaid to cover their medical expenses.For Mason Kalinsky, a 27-year-old transgender activist from Kentucky, this could mean losing access to hormone therapy, a treatment he has been receiving for approximately three years. Kalinsky shared with ABC News that hormone therapy has been transformative, significantly improving his mental health and overall well-being. Prior to accessing hormone therapy, he and his doctors explored various medications, including antidepressants, to address his mental health challenges and struggles with addiction. Kalinsky described hormone therapy as a 'necessary medication' that has made him feel more 'awake and alive in my body' than any other treatment. He expressed deep concern that the proposed legislation would prevent him and countless other transgender individuals with publically funded insurance from receiving essential care.Kentucky state Representative Josh Calloway, a Republican sponsoring the Kentucky bill, stated his belief that state funds should not be allocated towards gender-affirming healthcare. His bill would prohibit state funds from being used for services related to gender transitioning, encompassing mental health counseling, hormone therapy, and surgical procedures. While Calloway could not provide specifics about the current amount of state funding directed towards gender-affirming care for transgender patients, he claimed that the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services informed him that implementing his bill could lead to an estimated cost of $12 to $21 million in increased psychiatric care, counseling, and hospital stays for impacted patients who might require heightened mental health services.Calloway asserted that the projected increase in costs for psychiatric care was a direct result of the potential negative mental health consequences associated with restricting access to gender-affirming care. He stated, 'What they are saying by that statement is that we have a mental health crisis,' adding, 'they're saying that these people will be in psychiatric care and treatment if we remove the ability to use these medications.' ABC News reached out to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to verify the cost estimate. Calloway further expressed his conviction that 'there's only male and female' and that individuals cannot transition genders. He emphasized his belief that traditional family structures, including procreation, are under attack and that these bills aim to 'promote confusion and cause kids to be confused,' leading to societal disruption.The proposed legislation in Kentucky mirrors a nationwide trend of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, with hundreds of Republican-backed bills targeting transgender individuals in recent years. These bills encompass a wide range of issues, including bathroom usage, sports participation, and restrictions on educational materials that address transgender identities. However, many of these initiatives fail to advance each year. According to the ACLU, of the 533 anti-LGBTQ+ bills considered by state legislatures in 2024, only 49 were enacted into law.Kentucky, like several other states, previously passed a law banning gender-affirming care for individuals under the age of 18. In 2023, Governor Andy Beshear vetoed this bill, but the state legislature subsequently overrode his veto, making it law. Governor Beshear argued that the legislation allowed for excessive government interference in personal healthcare decisions. Numerous legal challenges have arisen from these enacted laws, with the Supreme Court currently considering the case, U.S. v. Skrmetti, which will determine the constitutionality of gender-affirming care bans for transgender minors.Carma Marshall Bell, a 34-year-old transgender resident of Kentucky who has been on hormone therapy for five years, expressed profound anxiety about the potential consequences of losing access to her treatment. She shared that hormone withdrawal could lead to physical changes and exacerbate depression and negative emotions that many individuals struggle with. Marshall Bell emphasized the transformative impact of hormone therapy, stating, 'I used to be in a really dark place at the beginning. I didn't see myself in who I used to be versus who I see myself now.' She feared that losing her hormones would reverse this progress and plunge her back into darkness





