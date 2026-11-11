State Health Department Temporarily Closes Montgomery Grocery Over Rodent Issue

Montgomery's Renfroe's Market on McGehee Road will stay shut until pest control confirms no rodent activity following a state inspection that found rat droppings.

The State Health Department has temporarily closed Renfroe's Market on McGehee Road in Montgomery, Alabama, after an inspection on November 9 revealed a rodent infestation. The closure will remain in effect until pest control confirms the absence of rodent activity over several days, with no reopening date set yet.

Inspection Findings and Closure Conditions

Health Department inspectors identified rat droppings in a few areas of the McGehee Road location, leading to the immediate shutdown of the store. The state confirms it will keep the shop closed until pest control reports no evidence of rodents for a few consecutive days. The ordinance requires that the store pass any follow‑up inspections before it can reopen.

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Owner's Response and Remediation Plan

Rob Renfroe, the owner of Renfroe's Market, addressed the closure in a statement to WSFA 12‑News. He acknowledged that the diagnostic findings were serious, stated the store had a small rodent presence, and emphasized that the business is actively working to eliminate the issue. Renfroe said the store will work closely with Health Department officials to meet all health and safety standards necessary for reopening.

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Impact on Customers and Community

The closure affects only the McGehee Road location; Renfroe's maintains eight other sites that remain open for the community. Customers are advised to visit alternate outlets or wait for the shop's reopening. Renfroe's has expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and thanked patrons for their understanding while the store rectifies the condition.

Next Steps and Monitoring

After the initial inspection, the health department will monitor the situation and rely on pest control's report before deciding on a reopening date. The business plans to conduct thorough remediation and maintain a higher standard of cleanliness to prevent future incidents. Awaiting the pest control's confirmation, the state will issue a directive to the store once all requirements are met.