State Fayre 2027 will kick off its second summer run with an all‑female headline set in the U.K., featuring The Chicks, Miranda Lambert and a surprise Willow onstage. The festival, set for June 18-20 at Hylands Park, brings country and roots music to a new audience.

State Fayre, the U.K. country and roots music festival, announced that its 2027 edition will feature an all‑female headline trio - The Chicks, Willow and Miranda Lambert - on its line‑up for Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex from June 18 to 20. The announcement, made by festival organisers Anna‑Sophie Mertens and Alex Simmonds, comes after the event's inaugural summer run last year, during which the line‑up included the first U.K. headline appearance of Annaleigh McAfee and a headline slot for Miranda in Leeds. The festival's decision marks a milestone, with organisers describing the headliners as "three incredible artists who each in their own way have inspired and represented vital change within not only these genres but music as a whole."

The Headliners and Their Journey

The Chicks, the renamed for the 2023 U.S. tour, are set to perform for the first time in the U.K. since their 2023 Glastonbury and Brixton events. The band, consisting of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer, has been invited to the U.K. to headline State Fayre 2027 after a successful chart campaign in the U.S. and a strong fan response at the Walt Disney Company's plus‑-8. Willow, who had recently celebrated her eight‑album anniversary with a world‑wide tour, will join the U.K. leg of her campaign with a "unique blend of soul and rock" that fits the festival's profile. Miranda Lambert, known for her outspoken advocacy in the country‑music community, will perform a full evening of classic singles, many of which were his most visible hot spots in the U.K. last year.

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Supporting Acts and Additional Features

State Fayre organisers confirmed a first wave of additional acts ahead of the curtain‑raiser, including Billy Strings, Sam Barber, The Corrs, Drake Milligan, Sons Of The East, Brothers Osborne, Bear's Den, Evan Honer, Noah James, Aaron Rowe, Mountain Grass Unit, Danny Worsnop, Taylor Acorn, Alyssa Bonagura, and Bella McCormick during the weekend. The festival continued to underline its potential to showcase a range of musical niches, with a "dedicated barbecue area featuring more than 15 U.K. and international traders," the "Fume Pit." The site will also host "fairground rides" and other interactive activities for the crowd. Ticket sales are now active via PayPal for Friday (June 18) and Sunday (June 20). On Saturday (June 19), general sales are scheduled to open at 9 a.m. GMT Nov. 13. Mertens will provide a second presale on November 15 for all multi‑day tickets which will be "other smooth

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What Comes Next

State Fayre will release the final list of artists and the detailed day‑by‑day program in the coming weeks, with a further announcement scheduled for January 2027. The festival's marketing team will push promotional material across live‑streaming platforms such as YouTube Live, simplifying the ticketing process for an unavoidable influx of buyers. The festival organisers hope that the investment in the third‑of‑month campaign will keep the first wave of selling "while it is only an additional range of engagement values." The significance of the headline line‑up - featuring The Chicks, Willow, and Miranda - is that it showcases a cooperation in genres that have never been seen before in a U.K. festival setting, taking the line‑up a step above the main line up. The festival's success will be measured by ticket sales and fan engagement after the festival ends on June 20, 2027.