State Dept. offers $20 million reward for information about Iran’s nuke program

Specifically, the US is seeking information about Iranian “nuclear scientists and staff,” “nuclear program-related technologies and capabilities” and “associated organizations and personnel,” accor…

Specifically, the US is seeking information about Iran ian “nuclear scientists and staff,” “nuclear program-related technologies and capabilities” and “associated organizations and personnel,” according to the announcement, which was “If you have information on Iran’s nuclear program, assets, or associated individuals, send it to us,” Rewards for Justice asked the public.

The Trump admin previously offered a $10 million bounty for information about top Iranian officials through the Rewards for Justice program. People wishing to provide the US government with intel can send information via an encrypted Tor browser tip line or use the secure Signal or Telegram messaging apps.

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In an apparent effort to get Iranians to share their insights, Rewards for Justice is also offering “possible relocation” as another incentive for information. notes that the International Atomic Energy Agency reported in 2025 that Iran was enriching uranium to 60% purity, which is close to the level necessary for a nuclear weapon.

“The regime’s lack of compliance with the IAEA on safeguards obligations has led to the agency’s loss of ‘continuity of knowledge’ regarding Iran’s production and inventory of key components like centrifuges,” Rewards for Justice said. US Central Command, the military group tasked with carrying out the Iran war, shared the bounty on its social media platforms as well.

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“I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I’ll have to. You’ll know soon enough,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Thursday. A US official told The Post that Qatari officials have been mediating fresh discussions with Tehran about its nuclear program. At least three meetings on “concrete proposals” have occurred in the past week, The New York Times first reported, with summits in Tehran and Doha.

Trump has repeatedly said Iran was close to developing a nuclear weapon, which he believes the regime would’ve used to target countries in the Middle East, including Israel. The president maintains the 8-month-long war has been a success because Iran’s navy, missile and drone facilities, and nuclear sites have been devastated by US airstrikes. The Trump admin previously offered a $10 million bounty for information about top Iranian officials through the Rewards for Justice program.