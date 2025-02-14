State Department Halts Plans to Purchase Armored Electric Vehicles from Tesla

The US State Department has suspended plans to buy armored electric vehicles from Elon Musk's Tesla company, citing the need for further review and clarification.

The United States State Department had been in talks with Elon Musk 's Tesla company to purchase armored electric vehicles. Reports emerged about a potential $400 million deal, which ultimately stalled after the Trump administration intervened. According to a State Department spokesperson, Tesla was the only company that expressed interest back in May 2024, during the Biden administration.

The deal was projected to be the largest contract of the year, highlighting how Musk's companies, particularly Tesla and SpaceX, have benefited significantly from taxpayer funds. While the State Department confirmed that no government contract had been awarded to Tesla or any other manufacturer for the production of armored electric vehicles, it was revealed that the Biden administration had tasked the department with gathering information from potential suppliers in September 2024. An official request for bids was scheduled to be released in May 2025, according to State Department data from December 2024. However, this solicitation has now been put on hold with no immediate plans to issue it, the State Department stated. The revelation of the potential Tesla deal triggered a wave of scrutiny, prompting the State Department to modify its data entry regarding expected contracts for fiscal year 2025. The department acknowledged that the entry should have been listed as a generic “electric vehicle manufacturer” instead of specifically mentioning Tesla. This change came after reports about the planned purchase surfaced, raising questions about transparency and potential conflicts of interest





