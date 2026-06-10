State Department Dismantles Birth Tourism Networks Across Africa and Europe

The State Department has taken action against birth tourism networks across Africa and Europe, officials announced on Wednesday. The networks used fraudulent documents and visa fixers to secure U.S. citizenship for children of foreign parents. The State Department also targeted a massive birth tourism scheme in New York City and a birth tourism scheme among Chinese nationals across California.

The State Department is dismantling birth tourism networks across Africa and Europe , officials announced on Wednesday. Birthright American citizenship is annually awarded to children of foreign parents who arrived in the United States on a temporary visa, often a tourist visa, before they were born.

Decades later, those American-born children can sponsor their parents for green cards. State Department officials said in a series of posts they have brought down a sophisticated birth tourism network in West Africa of more than 100 foreign nationals using fraudulent documents and visa fixers to get themselves visas and U.S. citizenship for their children.

In North Africa, the agency revoked over 100 visas for birth tourist parents who came to the United States primarily to give birth so their children would get U.S. citizenship. In Europe, a single U.S. embassy has uncovered more than 400 suspected cases of birth tourism since 2024, leading investigators to at least six companies that coach Europeans on how best to secure a U.S. temporary visa without revealing that their sole purpose for travel is to deliver their children in America.

Officials said they shut down the operation, revoked the visas, and permanently banned several fraudsters from traveling to the United States ever again. The State Department also took action against a massive birth tourism scheme in New York City where more than 100 children born to foreign visitors in the United States were awarded birthright American citizenship.

Additionally, a birth tourism scheme among Chinese nationals across California was targeted, where some 8,500 U.S.-born children were rewarded birthright American citizenship after their foreign parents arrived in the United States on tourist visas solely to deliver their child





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

State Department Birth Tourism Africa Europe US Citizenship

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rubio and UFC will sign deal to use cage fights for diplomacySecretary of State Marco Rubio and UFC CEO Dana White have reached an agreement to use cage fights for diplomacy, the State Department said Monday — as Iran peace talks remain in flux.

Read more »

Biggest reasons for optimism entering Boise State’s 2026 football season in rebuilt Pac-12On July 1, Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Utah State will all officially leave the Mountain West for the Pac-12. The Broncos wr

Read more »

State of the Beavs: Kevin Griffin Introduced As Oregon State's New ADAfter a few months of searching, Oregon State has landed their replacement for outgoing athletic director Scott Barnes with former Ohio State associate AD Kevin

Read more »

Family of Long Island jeweler imprisoned in Iran urgently pleads with Trump for his release: ‘Every day matters’In March, Hekmati was declared wrongfully detained by the State Department.

Read more »