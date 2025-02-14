State Department Denies $400 Million Tesla Armored Vehicle Contract

Reports surfaced suggesting Tesla, owned by Elon Musk, was in line for a $400 million State Department contract for armored vehicles. However, the State Department clarified the contract originated from the Biden administration and is currently inactive.

Recent news reports and social media discussions have raised questions about a potential $400 million State Department contract for armored vehicles manufactured by Elon Musk 's electric car company, Tesla . The reports gained traction due to Musk's prominent roles as both the head of President Donald Trump's newly created Department of Government Efficiency and the CEO of Tesla .

The State Department, however, has clarified that the idea for the contract originated from the Biden administration and is currently inactive. The potential contract emerged from a December release detailing contractor bidding opportunities for 2025. One spreadsheet row listed 'Armored Tesla (Production Units)' with a contract value ranging from $100 million to $500 million. In a statement to PolitiFact, the State Department confirmed that Tesla would not be awarded the contract. They explained that the Biden administration had explored the possibility of purchasing the armored vehicles. The department also stated that listing 'Tesla' specifically in the spreadsheet was an error. They clarified that only one company had responded to the bid solicitation, which was Tesla, but the spreadsheet should have mentioned a generic electric vehicle manufacturer instead of Tesla specifically, as the contract was open to any company. The State Department described the bid solicitation as being on hold with 'no current plans to issue it.





