Spokesman Tommy Pigott outlines new measures to combat overseas scam centers and visa fraud, enforcing public charge rules to protect American taxpayers and preserve benefits for citizens.

The United States State Department has intensified its enforcement actions against overseas fraud networks, with spokesman Tommy Pigott stating that protecting Americans is the primary objective of these new initiatives. Speaking on Monday, Pigott confirmed that the agency is deploying a multi-faceted strategy to dismantle scam operations and secure the integrity of the US immigration and visa systems.

Targeting Overseas Scam Centers

Tommy Pigott emphasized that combating these fraudulent operations remains a "huge issue" for the administration, requiring broad international cooperation to be effective. The State Department is prioritizing the closure of scam centers, particularly through collaborative efforts with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other regional partners. These joint initiatives aim to systematically shut down criminal enterprises that target US residents from abroad.

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The strategy involves direct coordination with law enforcement agencies to identify and dismantle financial networks that facilitate these crimes. Additionally, the department is implementing sanctions against those involved and establishing policies that render identified perpetrators ineligible for entry into the United States. This preemptive approach allows the government to block individuals from accessing the country once they are flagged for fraudulent activities.

Combating Visa and Birth Tourism Fraud

Visa process fraud, including birth tourism, represents a significant component of the State Department's current enforcement focus. Pigott explained that fraudulent networks charge clients substantial fees to falsify documents and provide false testimony to United States authorities. These schemes often involve the fabrication of business records or academic credentials to secure exchange programs or other visas under false pretenses.

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When individuals enter the country through these deceptive means, they frequently rely on the US healthcare system, leaving American taxpayers to cover their medical expenses. To counter this, the State Department is working closely with both international and domestic law enforcement to dismantle the organizations facilitating these document falsifications and program abuses.

Enforcing Public Charge Rules

The State Department is also rigorously enforcing the public charge rule, which dictates that individuals likely to rely on public benefits may be deemed ineligible for an immigrant visa. Pigott asserted that public benefits are reserved exclusively for American people and are not intended for foreign nationals. Consequently, entering the United States with the intent or likelihood of utilizing these benefits will result in visa ineligibility.

This enforcement measure is framed as a core element of an America First policy designed to safeguard public resources. By ensuring that immigration decisions align with the financial well-being of US citizens, the administration aims to prevent the diversion of taxpayer funds to non-citizens who lack the means to support themselves.

Protecting American Taxpayers

The overarching goal of these crackdowns is to shield the American public from financial exploitation and ensure that government resources are not misappropriated by foreign fraudsters. Tommy Pigott reiterated that the State Department views the prevention of these scams as a critical duty to its citizens.

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Through a combination of diplomatic pressure, sanctions, and strict visa adjudication, the department seeks to create a robust defense against overseas criminal networks. These efforts are intended to deter fraudsters, protect vulnerable populations, and maintain the trust in US immigration and consular services.