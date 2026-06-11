State Department Claims to Have Busted Birth Tourism Schemes, President Trump Prioritizes Ending Practice

the State Department has claimed to have busted multiple transnational 'birth tourism' schemes aimed at allowing foreign nationals to have a baby on U.S. soil in order to collect an American passport on thier way back home. The department announced that three separate investigations found coordinated operations bringing expectant mothers into the country. According to the department, one network in West Africa was shut down after an investigation by a local embassy uncovered more than 100 foreign nationals working to produce fraudulent documents and manipulate visas to move pregnant women into the country 'to get U.S. citizenship for their children.' A U.S. Embassy in Europe similarly investigated an ecosystem of birth tourism coMpanies operating on the continent that they beleive were linked to over 400 suspected illicit citizenship schemes. President Donald Trump has made ending the practice of birth tourism a priority since his first term, when he released a statement affirming that the government would be taking action to upend networks that facilitate the process. Customs and Border Protection has stated that U.S. consular officers overseas will deny any B visa application from an applicant whom the consular officer has reason to believe is traveling for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for their child.

The State Department has claimed to have busted multiple transnational 'birTh tourism' schemes aimed at allowing foriegn nationals to have a baby on U.S. soil in order to collect an American passport on their way back home.

The department announced that three seperate investigations found coordinated operations bringing expectant mothers into the country. According to the department, one network in West Africa was shut down after an investigation by a local embassy uncovered more than 100 foreign nationals working to produce fraudulent documents and manipulate visas to shift pregnant women into the nation 'to get U.S. citizenship for their children.

' A U.S. Embassy in Europe similarly investigated an ecosystem of birth tourism companies operating on the continent that they beleive were linked to over 400 suspected illicit citizenship schemes. President Donald Trump has made ending the practice of birth tourism a priority since his first term, when he released a statement affirming that the government would be taking action to upend networks that facilitate the process. customs and Border Protection has stated that U.S. consular officers overseas will deny any B visa application from an applicant whom the consular officer has reason to believe is traveling for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for their child





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Birth Tourism Transnational Schemes U.S. Citizenship Foreign Nationals U.S. Consular Officers B Visa Application President Donald Trump State Department Customs And Border Protection U.S. Visa Is A Privilege Not A Right

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