Order identifies over 18 miles of critically eroded shoreline in Walton County.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order Thursday declaring a shore erosion emergency in Walton County, making state funding available for restoration projects.

Years of erosion have affected Walton County’s beaches, and storm surge from Hurricane Isaias made the problem worse. The order identifies over 18 miles of critically eroded shoreline and points to decades of damage. Walton County Administrator Brian Kellenberger said permitting has been directed to move expeditiously. He said the order also directs the agency to work with any federal agencies involved.

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Kellenberger said that if there is not enough money for permitting activity, those funds would be released. If the local sponsor does not have enough money for the construction phase, he said, “the state may have moneys available to do that. ” Kellenberger said the privatization of beaches remains a challenge for moving a renourishment project forward.

“The placement of sand on private properties requires approvals, so that’s always a hurdle for a beach restoration, beach nourishment project. We’ll go through the proper processes or mechanism to obtain that approval,” he said. Residents hope the efforts will help protect the beaches, which are important to the community’s local jobs, tourism dollars and the future of the coastline. The most recent renourishment project was completed in 2007.

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The governor’s order does not say how much money the county would receive or when it might receive it. The full executive order can be found Here . To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WJHG on Facebook , Instagram and X . Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction?

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