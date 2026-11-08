State Charges Dismissed Against Man Facing Federal Antisemitic and Child Abuse Counts

Skyler AJ Rose saw 15 state charges dismissed in Ogden, including possession of weapons of mass destruction and antisemitic threats, after being transferred to federal court in Salt Lake City. Rose now faces federal charges including hate crimes, possessing explosive devices, and receiving child sexual abuse material following police discoveries of homemade bombs and online threats against the Jewish community.

State charges have been dismissed against Skyler Rose, an Ogden man charged in October in U.S. District Court stemming from alleged antisemitic threats he made.

OGDEN — As he now faces federal charges, the 15 state counts Skyler AJ Rose faced in 2nd District Court in Ogden stemming from alleged antisemitic threats he made and possession of explosive devices have been dismissed.that Rose, 22, had been charged in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City in the matter, leading to the dismissal in 2nd District Court on Thursday. In the Ogden court, he had faced six counts of possession of weapons of mass destruction, among other counts, for allegedly possessing numerous homemade bombs.

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Ogden authorities said last December when arresting him that he had also made threats against the Jewish community via social media. Now in U.S. District Court, Rose faces five federal counts: receipt of child sexual abuse material, possession of child sexual abuse material, possession of an unregistered destructive device, threatening to kill or injure a person and destroy a building with an explosive, and hate crime.

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Rose pleaded not guilty in federal court on Oct. 23 and was ordered to be held by the U.S. Marshals Service. During two searches of his Ogden home last year, police said they recovered six homemade explosive pipe bombs, the material and parts to create additional pipe bombs, and two rifles with ammunition. Police also searched his cellphone, where they allegedly discovered recent internet searches for nearby synagogues and directions to an Ogden synagogue.

He also allegedly posted several messages via social media threatening violence against the Jewish community.