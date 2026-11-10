State bridge inspector dies working on I-70 in Muskingum County

A 45-year-old Ohio Department of Transportation bridge inspector died Monday morning while working on the Interstate 70 reconstruction project.Jennifer Donley,

A 45-year-old Ohio Department of Transportation bridge inspector died Monday morning while working on the Interstate 70 reconstruction project. Jennifer Donley, who was hired by the department in 2022, passed away on the job, according to an ODOT memorial announcement provided in "Screenshot 2026-11-09 175849.png".

State transportation officials have not disclosed the specific cause of her death. In a statement, ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn confirmed the workplace fatality and remembered Donley as a dedicated colleague who "loved her job and always had a positive attitude".

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"It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we share the tragic news of the loss of our ODOT colleague, Jennifer Donley," Boratyn said in the release. "Please keep Jennifer, her family, friends, and all those affected by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers". A repossession in Knox County turned violent as a 70-year-old woman suffered serious injuries during a confrontation in her backyard.

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