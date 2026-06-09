State Bank of Southern Utah Commits $5.25 Million to Southern Utah University in 15‑Year Sponsorship, Renames Campus Arena

Southern Utah University and State Bank of Southern Utah have sealed a 15‑year partnership that includes a $5.25 million investment, the renaming of the America First Events Center to State Bank Arena, new digital signage, and a youth recreation program.

Southern Utah University has entered into a 15‑year partnership with State Bank of Southern Utah that will infuse the campus with more than five million dollars in financial support and transform the branding of its main event space.

The agreement, unveiled in Cedar City last week, designates the university's existing America First Events Center as State Bank Arena beginning in the fall of 2027. The name change is only one element of a broader collaboration that includes a $5.25 million investment aimed at bolstering academic programs, enhancing student life, and expanding community outreach throughout the region.

A prominent feature of the deal is the installation of a large, digitally‑controlled signage system on the façade of the arena, which will showcase upcoming athletic contests, lecture series, cultural performances and other university‑hosted events, thereby increasing visibility for both the institution and its corporate partner. University President Mindy Benson described the sponsorship as a reflection of shared values between the two organizations and a commitment to the Southern Utah community.

"We are incredibly excited about this collaboration with State Bank of Southern Utah," Benson said in a statement. "It will help us strengthen our academic offerings, improve campus facilities, and create new engagement opportunities for students, faculty and residents alike. " State Bank's chief executive, Trevor Andersen, echoed those sentiments, emphasizing the deep ties between the bank and the university.

More than half of State Bank's workforce consists of SUU alumni, and Andersen noted that the partnership represents a "win‑win" scenario that allows the bank to give back to the community that has supplied it with talent and loyal customers.

"As a graduate of Southern Utah University, this partnership is especially meaningful to me," Andersen said. "Through this agreement, we are proud to continue supporting the region we all call home. " Beyond the financial commitment and the arena naming rights, the sponsorship also funds a youth outreach program designed to introduce local children to recreational activities and SUU athletic events.

The initiative will provide free or low‑cost programming that encourages families to engage with the university early{,} fostering a pipeline of





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