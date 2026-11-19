A nonpartisan fiscal advisor for the California Legislature warned lawmakers Wednesday that the stock market boom is bound to bust and the state is ill-prepared for a crash that could decimate budget revenue in the years ahead.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discussing his discusses his budget proposal in 2024 in Sacramento. The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office warned that the stock market boom, driven in large part by AI companies, has masked some of California’s budget problems that could be exposed in a crash.

A nonpartisan fiscal advisor for the California Legislature warned Wednesday that the stock market’s artificial intelligence boom is bound to bust and the state is ill-prepared for a crash that could decimate budget revenue for years.

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“It’s been a good run for the investors, and it’s been a good run for state tax revenues,” said Gabriel Petek, head of the Legislative Analyst’s Office. “The problem, though, is that everything we’re looking at is really pointing to the fact that the market has gotten into what we described in classical speculative bubble territory at this point.

”said state revenue is expected to come in $11 billion above estimates from June, while cautioning that the good times won’t last forever. Petek’s office said the state is expected to face operating deficits, in which spending exceeds revenue, of $2 billion in Gov. -elect Xavier Becerra’s first budget followed by shortfalls of more than $15 billion annually for the remainder of his four-year term.

If the stock market peaks at the end of this year and crashes in 2027, annual revenue deficits would double to over $30 billion through fiscal year 2030-31, the report stated. A deficit next year would mark the fifth year in a row that lawmakers at the state Capitol have faced spending deficits as tax collections soared.

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The report said that the state has already depleted its budget resilience because of actions they took to cover their spending shortfalls during periods of positive revenue growth.

“Today, the state has little one-time spending left to pull back, reserves are still being rebuilt, and past borrowing has left an accumulated wall of debt of nearly $30 billion,” the report said. Solving even a $15 billion deficit would be similar to cutting every voluntary service expansion that Newsom and the Legislative enacted since 2019, not including education funding increases, or require politically challenging options, such as raising taxes, Petek said.

The legislative analyst is recommending that lawmakers act conservatively and prepare for a stock market crash instead of assuming California’s strong revenue growth will continue indefinitely. If revenue continues to exceed expectations, Petek advised the Legislature to store that money in the state’s reserves or use it to pay down budget debts. H.D. Palmer, a spokesperson for the California Department of Finance, pointed out that budget revenue continues to surge, which the report noted.

He also said that Proposition 2, which voters approved in the Nov. 3 election, will give the state the ability to put more money into savings.

“At its enactment in June, the budget was projected to be in balance for two fiscal years with positive year-end balances in each year,” Palmer said. “This was possible because of Gov. Newsom’s fiscal record of building historic reserves, strengthening them with more rainy-day funds through Proposition 2, and reining in one-time spending.

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” The LAO report noted the volatility of California’s budget since the COVID-19 pandemic, and warned that the state’s deep-rooted fiscal woes will be exposed in a stock market crash.

“Over the last six years, the budget has swung from a significant pandemic-era budget deficit that never materialized, to record-breaking surpluses, to large and persistent deficits, to an artificial intelligence boom that masked—but didn’t resolve—an underlying structural deficit,” the report said. State income tax collections “grew at double the historical norm over the last three fiscal years” due to stock market gains and an AI boom.

“Relative to measures of past and current corporate profits, stock prices are at historic highs rivaled only by the dot-com boom,” the report said. As the stock market hit historic highs due to interest in California’s blossoming Internet-based companies, Gov. Gray Davis and the state Legislature took advantage of a revenue surge to expand state programs when he took office in 1999.

But when the bubble burst,“So, in a world where we don’t know what will happen with certainty, we think the best approach is to kind of split the middle, and that would be my best advice to the incoming governor and the Legislature,” Petek said. Jonathan Underland, a spokesperson for Becerra, said the governor-elect is hard at work preparing his first budget proposal for January.

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