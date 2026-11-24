The “Valley” alum went public with his health struggles via Instagram last week after undergoing surgery to remove a kidney tumor.

However, Schroeder said, “I’m not here to doubt somebody’s diagnosis. ”Taylor and Schroeder dated on and off between 2010 and 2013.

Pathology results, notably, will give insight into the grade of tumor, whether it has fully been removed and the type of cancer Taylor may be suffering from. , has yet to publicly comment on her former spouse’s health struggles. Their former co-star Scheana Shay, however, said on Radio Andy’s “Reality Checked” Thursday that she hopes Taylor “remains healthy” for the exes’ 5-year-old son Cruz’s sake.

Also read Jax Taylor Cancer Diagnosis: Lori Krebs By His Side Amidst Britanny Cartwright Conflict

Last week, Taylor announced he was diagnosed with cancer and had undergone surgery to remove a kidney tumor. Scheana Shay said she hopes Taylor “remains healthy” for his child’s sake. She also weighed in on social media users’ skepticism regarding Taylor’s announcement.

“When you’ve cried wolf so many times, it does lead people to ask questions,” Shay, 41, said, seemingly referencing Taylor’s false declaration on Season 2 of “Vanderpump Rules” that he had cancer. At the time, the growths on his pectoral muscles were, instead, linked to hormone-based fitness supplements. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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Simply put, keep it civil. Insults, profanity, incoherent, obscene or inflammatory language and threats of any kindUser accounts will/might be blocked if we notice:Racist, sexist, or homophobic commentsStay on topic and share your passion. Feel free to elaborate to get your point across. Protect your community.

Use the report tool to alert us when someone breaks the rules. Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Stassi Schroeder reacted to ex Jax Taylor's recent cancer diagnosis.

The"House of Stassi" star was asked to send him"well wishes.

"Brian Prahl / SplashNews.comBrian Prahl / SplashNews.com However, Schroeder said,"I'm not here to doubt somebody's diagnosis. "Taylor and Schroeder dated on and off between 2010 and 2013. Last week, Taylor announced he was diagnosed with cancer and had undergone surgery to remove a kidney tumor.

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Scheana Shay said she hopes Taylor"remains healthy" for his child's sake.