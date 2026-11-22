Startups can offer career growth, but job seekers should weigh the opportunities against risk and check they are the right fit.

The appeal of a startup is obvious for some job seekers: New hires get more responsibility, faster growth and a front-row seat as a company takes off.

However, whether a role lives up to that promise depends both on the company and the person who takes the job. Newsweek’s list of America’s Greatest Startup Workplaces 2026 recognizes young companies which empower employees to grow fast and make an impact. But how do job seekers know if a startup is the right fit for them?

Also read San Diego Community College District to offer year of fully-paid parental leave

Startups employ less than 2% of U.S. workers but create 12% to 14% of all new jobs, explained Nathan Goldschlag, director of research at the Economic Innovation Group. These companies have also been the biggest source of new U.S. jobs for 20 years, according to Joshua Akers, director of research, learning and evaluation at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

“Startups often soak up new workers as they enter the labor force,” Goldschlag told Newsweek. “Even though startups are riskier to work for, with half of startups failing by age five, startups are also a place where workers can make important and lasting contributions. Workers that join startups early on have a lasting impact on the firm’s growth and survival.

” Business applications have stayed about 30% higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, and artificial intelligence could bring a new surge in entrepreneurship, though it hasn’t shown up in the data yet. Ari Bixhorn, vice president of marketing at Outpost, said the best hires have what his team affectionately, and rather ominously, calls “the sickness. ” He said: “Their brains keep thinking through problems off the clock, and they’re always coming up with new ideas.

People who want a fixed job description and a lot of direction tend to struggle. ” For those who enjoy that pace, startups offer something larger companies can’t.

Advertisement

“You get to build the machine,” Bixhorn said. “At a large company, you work on a small part of an existing machine, making sure it runs well. At a startup like Outpost, the machine is a work in progress, so your job is to design and build it. ” Cheryl Noga, director and head of talent acquisition at Colossal Biosciences, said smaller teams give employees a wider range of work, helping them “do more and learn more.

” Some startup employees join for reasons a larger company can’t match. For Monica Thorne, who joined Outpost as employee number 30 and is now director of growth, the attraction was having an outsized impact on the company.

“What surprised me most was the exposure I got to every part of the business in my first few months, so I quickly saw how product, sales, marketing, operations and finance all fit together. That’s made me better at my own job because I know how my work connects to every other team," she told Newsweek. For others, the draw is based purely on speed.

Stefano Daza Arango came to the Colossal from the conservation nonprofit world, where his passion for saving species often clashed with the sector’s slow progress.

“I believe the nature crisis demands we act with urgency and a willingness to do things differently,” he said. As manager of conservation partnerships, he now gets to “help give the world’s most threatened animals a second chance. ” Since startups carry notably more risk than established companies, the interview is a chance for candidates to do some checking of their own.

On stability, Noga suggested asking whether the company has made layoffs in the past couple of years, and what its runway or burn rate looks like. In other words, how long its funding will last. To get a quick read on culture, Bixhorn recommended asking every interviewer the same questions, including “What gives you the Sunday night blues? ” and how the CEO would describe the company mission.

“If the answers match, the company knows where it’s headed,” he said. The appeal of a startup is obvious for some job seekers: New hires get more responsibility, faster growth and a front-row seat as a company takes off.

However, whether a role lives up to that promise depends both on the company and the person who takes the job.which empower employees to grow fast and make an impact. But how do job seekers know if a startup is the right fit for them? These companies have also been the biggest source of new U.S. jobs for 20 years, according to Joshua Akers, director of research, learning and evaluation at the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation..

Advertisement

“Even though startups are riskier to work for, with half of startups failing by age five, startups are also a place where workers can make important and lasting contributions. Workers that join startups early on have a lasting impact on the firm’s growth and survival. ” Business applications have stayed about 30% higher than before the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, and artificial intelligence could bring a new surge in entrepreneurship, though it hasn’t shown up in the data yet.

Ari Bixhorn, vice president of marketing at Outpost, said the best hires have what his team affectionately, and rather ominously, calls “the sickness. ” He said: “Their brains keep thinking through problems off the clock, and they’re always coming up with new ideas. People who want a fixed job description and a lot of direction tend to struggle. ” For those who enjoy that pace, startups offer something larger companies can’t.

“You get to build the machine,” Bixhorn said. “At a large company, you work on a small part of an existing machine, making sure it runs well. At a startup like Outpost, the machine is a work in progress, so your job is to design and build it. ” Cheryl Noga, director and head of talent acquisition at Colossal Biosciences, said smaller teams give employees a wider range of work, helping them “do more and learn more.

” Some startup employees join for reasons a larger company can’t match. For Monica Thorne, who joined Outpost as employee number 30 and is now director of growth, the attraction was having an outsized impact on the company.

“What surprised me most was the exposure I got to every part of the business in my first few months, so I quickly saw how product, sales, marketing, operations and finance all fit together. That’s made me better at my own job because I know how my work connects to every other team," she toldFor others, the draw is based purely on speed.

Stefano Daza Arango came to the Colossal from the conservation nonprofit world, where his passion for saving species often clashed with the sector’s slow progress.

“I believe the nature crisis demands we act with urgency and a willingness to do things differently,” he said. As manager of conservation partnerships, he now gets to “help give the world’s most threatened animals a second chance. ” Since startups carry notably more risk than established companies, the interview is a chance for candidates to do some checking of their own.

On stability, Noga suggested asking whether the company has made layoffs in the past couple of years, and what its runway or burn rate looks like. In other words, how long its funding will last. To get a quick read on culture, Bixhorn recommended asking every interviewer the same questions, including “What gives you the Sunday night blues? ” and how the CEO would describe the company mission.

“If the answers match, the company knows where it’s headed,” he said.