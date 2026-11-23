The Startup Coalition urges Chancellor John Healey to reward 11-year-olds with £120 for completing financial modules, depositing funds into Junior Isas to boost lifelong money management skills.

A new proposal from the Startup Coalition suggests that the UK government should provide a £120 payment to children who actively engage in learning about personal finance. This initiative, detailed in a recent report, targets 11-year-olds entering Year 7, aiming to integrate financial literacy directly with tangible economic rewards for students across England.

Government Incentives for Financial Literacy

The Startup Coalition has formally called on Chancellor John Healey to implement this payment scheme, which would see HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) open Junior Isa accounts for every eligible child. These accounts would be established specifically for pupils who do not already possess one, ensuring that the financial safety net and investment opportunity are universally available to this demographic. The proposal seeks to mirror the structural success of the former Child Trust Fund system while adding an educational component that was previously absent.

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Under the proposed framework, students would be required to complete up to four financial education modules each year over their first three years of secondary school. Upon successful completion of these modules, the government would unlock contributions of up to £120 into the child's designated Junior Isa. This mechanism is designed to create a direct behavioral link between learning financial concepts and witnessing those concepts work in a real-world investment vehicle.

Historical Context and Stakeholder Arguments

Clio Batchelor, the author of the Startup Coalition's report, emphasized that simply handing out money is insufficient without the critical educational context. She argued that children must earn money by learning how money works, allowing them to observe its function in an investment account. This approach contrasts with the original Child Trust Fund introduced by the Tony Blair government in 2002, which provided eligible children with up to £250 but required no educational engagement from the recipients.

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The previous Child Trust Fund scheme was ultimately phased out in 2011 under the Conservative government. Batchelor suggests that the new proposal corrects this historical oversight by ensuring that the financial benefits are tied to knowledge acquisition. The Startup Coalition argues that this method fosters a deeper understanding of wealth creation compared to passive transfers of funds, aiming to establish financial habits that persist into adulthood.

Impact on Curriculum and Consumer Behavior

This proposal aligns with broader government plans to make financial education a compulsory subject in all state primary and secondary schools in England starting from September 2028. The curriculum will cover essential topics such as mortgages, money management strategies, and the principles of compound interest. Experts, including debt adviser Ruby Fletcher, note that financial habits are often established from the age of seven, making early intervention crucial for long-term economic stability.

Junior Isas currently allow up to £9,000 to be stored annually with no tax due on interest or investment returns, though funds are locked until the child reaches 18. The Startup Coalition also highlighted the current complexity of the savings landscape, noting that only 1% of UK adults can correctly identify the five available Isa types. To address this confusion, the think-tank has called on the government to create a single, unified Isa for both cash and investments.

Future Outlook and Market Implications

Chancellor John Healey has already signaled potential changes to the savings market, with a new First Time Buyer Isa scheduled for launch in April 2029 and a proposed Starter Isa for new investors. The Startup Coalition, in partnership with the savings platform Prosper, argues that simplifying the system could encourage more Britons to build long-term wealth. Nick Perrett, Founder and CEO of Prosper, stated that the government must help the nation view investing as a manageable and less intimidating activity.

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Perrett emphasized the need for the country to become a nation of conscious investors, advising that individuals should have an emergency fund covering three to six months of essential costs before investing. The combined proposals from the Startup Coalition and Prosper suggest that a simplified, education-linked investment framework could significantly improve financial literacy and wealth accumulation across the UK population in the coming decade.