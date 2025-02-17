Starting Monday, Parking in LA Bus Lanes Will Cost You $293

Metro and LADOT will begin issuing $293 tickets for vehicles illegally parked in designated bus lanes on bus lines 720 and 212. The agencies aim to reduce delays for bus passengers and ensure a reliable and timely transit experience.

Drivers should be cautious as Metro and the Los Angeles Department of Transportation ( LADOT ) will commence issuing tickets starting Monday, February 17th, 2025, for vehicles illegally parked in designated bus lanes . This enforcement initiative follows a 60-day pilot program implemented from December to January on bus lines 720 (Wilshire Boulevard) and 212 (La Brea Avenue).

During the pilot phase, motorists who parked illegally in bus lanes received warning notices by mail, informing them of the impending fines for future violations. Now, violators can anticipate a $293 ticket for obstructing designated bus lanes. The primary objective of this program is to mitigate delays experienced by bus passengers. As County Supervisor and Metro Board of Directors Chair Janice Hahn stated, 'Without enforcement, a single parked car in a bus lane can delay dozens or even hundreds of riders.' She emphasized that this initiative aims to ensure punctual bus operation and timely delivery of passengers to their destinations. Metro's efforts to enforce bus lane regulations involve a sophisticated camera system installed on buses servicing lines 720 and 212. Each bus is equipped with two cameras. One camera identifies vehicles on roadways and traffic lanes, while the other captures the license plate when a parked vehicle is detected. A LADOT traffic officer then meticulously reviews the video footage to verify its accuracy before issuing a ticket. Citations will provide comprehensive details about the violation, including the time, location, and visual evidence in the form of images or video recordings. LA Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins also highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, 'Our bus riders deserve to have a reliable, safe, and on-time ride. That's why we've partnered with LADOT to install bus lanes on Wilshire and La Brea -- to give all our riders a better, faster, and more consistent ride -- however, since they've been installed, service is delayed due to vehicles blocking the lanes and that's why we're pleased that enforcement is going to begin to prevent misuse of the bus lanes.' LADOT General Manager Laura Rubio-Cornejo underscored the significance of enforcement measures in ensuring residents can reach their workplaces, educational institutions, medical appointments, and other essential destinations promptly and efficiently. Going forward, the two agencies are committed to expanding the camera system, installing 50 cameras on buses servicing lines 910 and 950, as well as line 70 (Olive Street/Grand Avenue), to further enhance bus lane efficiency and passenger satisfaction.





