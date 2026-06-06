STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions Set for June 11 Day-One Launch on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass continues its 2026 sci-fi trend with a new day-one release, STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions, arriving June 11. The game expands the Astroneer universe with cooperative space exploration and planet-scale objectives, joining other June additions like Solarpunk and Persona 5 Royal.

Xbox Game Pass has been very generous to science fiction enthusiasts throughout 2026. The subscription service added Star Wars Outlaws in January, followed by Cyberpunk 2077 in March, and will welcome Dune: Awakening as a day-one release in September.

Now, another day-one title is scheduled to launch on June 11, which is sure to appeal strongly to sci-fi fans. According to the official Xbox website, we have a clear overview of game releases planned for June. This includes several day-one additions like Solarpunk on June 8, alongside significant entries such as Persona 5 Royal on June 9. This represents only Wave 1, so more games are expected to be added around mid-month.

June 11 stands out as a major day for Game Pass, with three new titles arriving, including a day-one release perfectly suited for sci-fi aficionados. STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions will launch on June 11, 2026, and is confirmed as a day-one release for both Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Marketed as a Game Preview, it will be accessible on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and via Cloud gaming.

Subscribers to Ultimate or PC Game Pass can access it at no extra charge. This is an entirely new game set within the Astroneer universe. Players can venture into deep space and accomplish planet-scale objectives, which explains the Expeditions moniker. There is also a strong emphasis on cooperative gameplay, making it akin to a co-op No Man's Sky but with Astroneer's signature bright, animated visual style and its characteristic vibrant worlds.

A trailer for the game is available for viewing. If STARSEEKER: Astroneer Expeditions does not match your preferences, the first half of June still offers a diverse array of genres on Xbox Game Pass. Overall, it is an excellent month for Xbox Game Pass members so far. It will be intriguing to see what Wave 2 brings when the announcement arrives later in June.

Xbox Game Pass details: The standard subscription plan allows two accounts to play simultaneously, while the Friends & Family plan permits four concurrent accounts. The highest streaming resolution is 1440p. The service has approximately 35 million subscribers and is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, PC, ROG Xbox Ally, Android, iOS, Samsung & LG TVs, Meta Quest, and web browsers. Pricing per month: Essential at $9.99, Premium at $14.99, and Ultimate at $29.99. Annual membership codes are available only at select retailers





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Xbox Game Pass STARSEEKER Astroneer Expeditions Day-One Release Co-Op Space Exploration June 2026 Game Preview Sci-Fi

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