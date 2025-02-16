Stars Who Bleed Green: A Look at Philly Eagles Fans from Hollywood to Politics

From Hollywood A-listers to musical icons and even politicians, the Philadelphia Eagles have a legion of devoted fans who proudly support the team. This article explores the diverse group of celebrities who cheer for the Birds, highlighting their connections to the city and their passionate fandom.

From Hollywood stars to musicians to politicians to comedians, there are plenty of notable people pulling for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. From Will Smith to Kevin Hart to Miles Teller to Carli Lloyd to the Bidens, these are the stars who bleed green.Let's start with Hollywood stars who bleed green.

It was no stretch for Jenkintown's Bradley Cooper to play a die-hard Eagles fan in 'Silver Linings Playbook' or introduce the Birds at Super Bowl LIX with some help from Anne Hathaway sent fans to Google to find out her connection to the Birds after she was shown at Super Bowl LIX cheering on the Eagles. Hathaway grew up in Millburn, New Jersey, and has a family tie to the Eagles -- her grandfather Joe McCauley hosted a WIP Radio morning show. Keleigh Sperry Teller and Downingtown's Miles Teller is never afraid to show his Eagles pride, and he has converted his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller, into a fan. They attended Super Bowl LIX Teller had company with fellow Philly guy, actor David Osokow, and Pete Davidson of 'Saturday Night Live' fame, who recently began supporting the Birds and head of security 'Big Dom' DiSandro. 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' stars Kaitlin Olson and Rob McElhenney don't hide a love for the Eagles -- McElhenney's hometown team. Actor and comedian Kevin Hart is a huge Eagles fan spotted at Super Bowls and often representing for his hometown team. Hart has been spotted at Lincoln Financial Field in full Eagles gear alongside Sixers' superstar Joel Embiid and Fanatics' Michael Rubin at an Eagles game. ROME, ITALY – MAY 18: Actor, Matthew Fox and Margherita Ronchi attend the quarter final match between Simona Halep of Romania and Caroline Garcia of France during day 6 of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia 2018 tennis at Foro Italico on May 18, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Delco native Tina Fey appeared in a skit on 'Saturday Night Live' before Super Bowl LII, where she represented Philadelphia. In West Philadelphia born and raised, actor and rapper Will Smith took to the field before the start of Super Bowl XXXIX. Among other musician-actor Eagles fans is Philadelphia's own Leslie Odom Jr. He sang “America the Beautiful” prior to Super Bowl LII between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. Singer Pink, who grew up in Bucks County, sang the national anthem before Super Bowl LII and expressed excitement of the Birds in the big game. Rapper Meek Mill's 'Dreams and Nightmares' became an anthem for the Eagles during the 2017 season and Super Bowl LII run. Meek Mill's anthem now has competition from Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who has led the Eagles out of the tunnel at a home game. Philly rapper Gillie Da Kid became somewhat of a mascot for the team during the Super LIX run, even leading them out on the field and partying in the locker room. Members of 'Motown Philly' stars Boyz II Men repped the Eagles when they sang the national anthem at a game in 2018. Stars of other sports also show support for the Birds. Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper shows support other Philly sports teams. Philadelphia native and boxing great Bernard Hopkins has celebrated wins with Eagles, including when quarterback Michael Vick joined him in the ring. American nine-time Olympic gold medalist (and New Jersey native) Carl Lewis not only reps the red, white and blue, but also the Eagles green. Former Eagles star Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce continue to cheer on the Eagles, while also supporting his brother Travis. Politicians pulling for the Birds start right at the top. Former President Joe Biden, who hails from Delaware, cheered on the Eagles during their win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The biggest fan, however, to be in the White House was first lady Dr. Jill Biden who hails from the Philadelphia suburbs. Former Pennsylvania governor and Philadelphia mayor Ed Rendell is one of the biggest Eagles fans around and has even done commentary on the team. Years before he ran for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, TV star Dr. Mehmet Oz proclaimed his love for the Eagles. TV hosts also can't hide love for the Birds. 'Mad Money' host Jim Cramer, who went to Springfield Township High School in Montgomery County, loves all Philly sports teams. TODAY Show anchor Savannah Guthrie loves to hang out with Eagles mascot Swoop. She also loves better on her Birds, even recently taking down co-host Craig Melvin over the NFC Championship Game. (Love for the Eagles goes to the kitchen also, Chef Michael Solomonov of Federal Donuts and Zahav fame is known to rep Philly (and the Birds) during TV appearances. Yes, Princess Diana was an Eagles fan. She even once donned an Eagles jacket on the cover of People Magazine and wore it around as she ran errands





NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES NFL SUPER BOWL CELEBRITIES FANS HOLLYWOOD MUSIC POLITICS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rams-Eagles game: Rams' comeback falls short, season ends after 28-22 loss to EaglesThe Los Angeles Rams lost 28-22 against the Eagles Sunday, ending their season while the Eagles advance to the NFC championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Read more »

Fly, Eagles, Fly lyrics: What are the words to Eagles’ fight song?Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field break into song after every home team touchdown

Read more »

Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl LIX Preview: Can the Eagles Overcome Mahomes' Magic?The upcoming Super Bowl LIX rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles promises to be a thrilling spectacle. With the Chiefs favored by 1.5 points, the focus will be on whether the Eagles can overcome Patrick Mahomes' prowess in the clutch. The article analyzes key factors like Goedert's threat against the Chiefs' defense and Kelce's potential for a big game, ultimately predicting a Chiefs victory.

Read more »

Fly, Eagles Fly: The History of the Eagles' Fight SongFrom its origins as a five-minute anthem created by Philly ad men to its current status as a beloved fan chant, the story of 'Fly, Eagles Fly' is a testament to the power of tradition and community. This article delves into the evolution of the song, highlighting key moments and individuals who shaped its legacy.

Read more »

In Roob's Eagles Observations: The one thing missing from every Eagles Super BowlComparing Eagles linebackers from 2023 and 2024, Saquon vs. the Chiefs’ run defense and more in Roob's Eagles Observations.

Read more »

Eagles Super Bowl: Eagles energy contagious from airport and throughout regionThe Eagles energy is contagious and could be felt all around the Greater Philadelphia area as many prepare to host Super Bowl parties at home.

Read more »