Stars Take Over Caribbean Island for Sandals Resort Opening

Movie, TV, and reality stars such as Jesse Eisenberg, Nicole Ari Parker, Chad Michael Murray, Dorinda Medley, and other VIPs attended the opening of Sandals’ Treasure Beach Village at Beaches. They worked out with Amanda Kloots, learned Mahjong, and gave back to islanders.

Movie, TV and reality stars such as Jesse Eisenberg, Nicole Ari Parker, Chad Michael Murray, Dorinda Medley, and other VIPs took over the Caribbean island for the opening of Sandals’ Treasure Beach Village at Beaches, where they worked out with Amanda Kloots, learned Mahjong , and gave back to islanders.

It was a family affair for Nicole Ari Parker, Boris Kodjoe, and their daughter Sophie Tei-Naaki Lee Kodjoe. Kelly Bensimon also made a trip to the school on Friday, where she joined the children for a reading day. Dave and Odette Annable were also on the scene with their children.

The Caribbean is our home and so caring for our neighbors, team members, and local communities is at the center of everything we do, said Sandals Resorts International executive chairman Adam Stewart. Meanwhile, back at the resort, there was a ‘Brown Sugar’ reunion with Parker, her husband Boris Kodjoe, and their co-star Taye Diggs. Reality star Medley was on the scene with her daughter, Hannah Lynch.

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung took the beach with their little ones, as did their pals Dave and Odessa Annabelle. Chad Michael Murray and his family celebrated his son’s 11th birthday during their stay. Some childless influencers brought adult antics to the family fun weekend, including ordering up a feast that included hot clam chowder, steak, cheesecake, and hot fudge sundaes from the all-inclusive menu.

Former model, Cory Bond, however, was the winner, beating the group in the game of Mahjong. Other notables who helped fete the Treasures Beach Village launch included: Sam Champion, Ross Martin, stylist Tiffany Reid, ‘Today with Jenna & Sheinelle’ executive producer Talia Parkinson, NewsNation’s Paula Froelich, Avenue’s Peter Davis, The Daily Front Row’s Eddie Roche, Melissa Roxburgh, and Sean O’Pry





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Sandals Resort Treasure Beach Village Caribbean Island Vips Mahjong Giving Back To Islanders Family Affair Brown Sugar Cory Bond Reality Star Medley Charity Education Community Conservation Sandals Foundation Sandals Resorts International Adam Stewart Kevin Sharkey Tiffany Reid Talia Parkinson Paula Froelich Peter Davis Eddie Roche Melissa Roxburgh Sean O’Pry

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