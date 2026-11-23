Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Teyana Taylor, and Shaboozey stood out at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix and the RAISING CANE'S F1 party at Fontainebleau, showcasing high-fashion ensembles and exciting performances.

Formula 1 took over the Las Vegas Strip, and the stars came out in full force for a weekend of racing, parties, and fashion. From the paddock to the RAISING CANE’S F1 party at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, here are the standout moments.

Kim Kardashian arrived at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in archival lace-up trousers from Christian Dior by John Galliano Fall 2003 Ready-to-Wear, worn under a belted leather trench coat and finished with lace-up sandals and shield sunglasses. Law Roach styled the look. At the RAISING CANE’S F1 party at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Teyana Taylor kept it in the racing spirit with a look by Ferrari, attending alongside her makeup artist, Yeika Glow.

Also read Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Alix Earle attended the RAISING CANE’S F1 party at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in a $9,100 Saint Laurent Lace Midi Dress. Summer House star Ciara Miller and Shaboozey got close at the party. Ciara wore Alexander Wang, including the Pre-Style Brief Waistband Denim Balloon Leg Jeans with a key chain belt, paired with a knotted crop top and an oversized denim jacket.

Shaboozey wore a leather trucker jacket over a ribbed tank with flared jeans, a western belt buckle, a bandana, and layered necklaces. He also took the stage for a surprise performance. Other guests at the party included Wiz Khalifa, Adrien Brody, Evander Holyfield, French Montana, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, the Love Island guys, and Simu Liu.

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