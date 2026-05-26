Stars Shine in Silver, Velvet and Fur at the 2026 American Music Awards Red Carpet

Hilary Duff, Teyana Taylor, Queen Latifah and other music and entertainment icons turned the 2026 American Music Awards red carpet into a fashion showcase, debuting bold gowns, glittering metallics and statement accessories.

The 2026 American Music Awards turned the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada into a runway of glitter and glamour, as the music world’s biggest names arrived on the red carpet in outfits that demanded attention.

Hilary Duff, now 38, lit the evening with a metallic silver Rabanne gown that featured a daring plunge and silver open‑toe heels, her blonde hair sleek and straight. Nikki Glaser, 41, chose a cream silk dress that accentuated her legs, while Oscar‑nominated singer Teyana Taylor, 35, made a bold statement in a violet gown with a thigh‑high slit, pairing the look with snakeskin heels and a flowing matching shawl.

Taylor arrived with her two daughters, Junie, 10, and Rue Rose, five, adding a touch of family warmth to the star‑studded affair. Queen Latifah, who was set to host the ceremony, arrived in a luxurious fuzzy white fur coat, exuding the regal poise expected of the night’s master of ceremonies.

Chrissy Teigen joined her husband John Legend in a coordinated look; Teigen’s orange beaded Raisa Vanessa dress highlighted her toned arms, while Legend complemented her in a tan coat and trousers. The runway continued beyond the headline figures, with a parade of celebrities showcasing a spectrum of fashion statements. Rock legend Billy Idol, honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, embraced his rocker roots in a bright fuchsia shirt, adding a pop of colour to the otherwise sophisticated palette.

Model Haley Kalil was among the first to step onto the carpet, turning heads in a sheer white wet‑look dress that clung to her figure, while Jessi Draper of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives wore an elegant black‑and‑white gown that balanced classic drama with modern chic. Television personality Mia Calabrese paid homage to a classic Versace moment, slipping into a plunging green peacock dress reminiscent of Jennifer Lopez’s iconic 2000 Grammy look.

Meanwhile, Love Island alumni JaNa Craig dazzled in a bright animal‑print maxi dress, and Amaya Espinal wowed in a revealing halter‑neck number that highlighted her silhouette. Other notable appearances included singer Tinashe in a bridal white lace off‑the‑shoulder Blumarine dress, actress Natalie Alyn Lind in a bright yellow mini dress paired with pointed‑toe heels and a matching clutch, and comedian Hannah Berner who turned heads in a fierce red corset dress.

South Korean pop star Rei Ami showcased her legs in a metallic mini dress, while Kirsy Lovett opted for a pink‑and‑black bustier top with a fringe skirt, adding an edgier vibe to the evening. The night also welcomed reality TV figures such as Lisa Barlow and her husband John Barlow from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, as well as gymnast Jordan Chiles, who kept her look casual yet polished in a sparkling blouse and slacks.

The event’s musical legacy was underscored by performances from Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik and bassist Robby Takac, who arrived with their daughters Liliana and Hana, highlighting the blend of family and fame that permeated the ceremony. In sum, the 2026 American Music Awards red carpet was a dazzling showcase of celebrity style, where every ensemble told a story of personal expression, career milestones, and the ever‑evolving intersection of music and fashion





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