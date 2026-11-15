Stars Shine in Metallic Gold at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala

Celebrities including Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, and Tohn dazzled at the 2026 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, showcasing a variety of metallic gold ensembles featuring floral brocade, elaborate embellishments, and unique silhouettes.

couture with a sweeping champagne skirt, Tohn opted for floral brocade and Carthen arrived in a gown covered in elaborate, leaf-like embellishments.and Taylor Rooks, among a bevy of other stars, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, where gold came in a variety of textures, from cascading fringe and shimmering fabrics to sculptural peplums and three-dimensional florals.

Kerry Washington Twirls in Metallic Gold Gianvito Rossi Sandals at the 2026 Baby2Baby GalaKaty Perry combined two very different silhouettes for the occasion, selecting a look from Antonio Grimaldi’s spring 2025 couture collection.minidress layered over a floor-length champagne-colored skirt. The shorter design had a straight neckline and a heavily textured, silver-toned finish, contrasting with the softer gold fabric underneath.

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Long panels extended from the skirt, trailing behind Perry as she walked the red carpet alongside her boyfriend, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Styled by Denagia, Perry paired the look with minimal jewelry, including a Forever Diamonds ring and earrings by Azature. She completed the look with Giuesppe Zanotti sandals in a matching tan-gold hue. The “Nobody Wants This” actress selected the Laila gown, a gold brocade design with a scooped neckline, fitted corset bodice and full, floor-length skirt.

Metallic floral motifs ran throughout the fabric, while structured pleating at the waist added volume to the silhouette. The intricate woven pattern provided much of the texture, with the gold material extending from the fitted bodice through the voluminous skirt.

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Tohn kept her accessories understated, pairing the gown with delicate jewelry and her dark hair down in loose waves.arrived in a heavily embellished gold gown by Pajtim Raci, which featured a fitted silhouette and intricate detailing from the bodice to the hem.alumna’s dress included a plunging neckline with sculpted, pointed cups and overlapping embellishments resembling gold leaves. Larger, dimensional pieces were concentrated around the bust and waist, while smaller details continued down the floor-length skirt.

The embellishments were layered over a sheer champagne-colored base, creating an intricate pattern across the dress. Carthen was styled by Therese Mans, who paired the design with minimal jewelry and side-swept waves.joined the gold trend in a fringed Oscar de la Renta gown from the label’s fall 2026 ready-to-wear collection. The actress’s sleeveless dress featured thin straps and layers of shimmering gold fringe extending from the neckline down the fitted, floor-length silhouette.

The overlapping strands created movement throughout the gown, with the metallic detailing arranged in varying lengths across the bodice and skirt. Styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, Washington completed the look with strappy metallic Gianvito Rossi sandals and a bronze clutch. Jenna Dewan added a peplum to the evening’s gold looks, arriving in a strapless Monique Lhuillier gown covered in shimmering embellishments.

The champagne-colored design featured a fitted bodice that flared outward at the hips, creating a structured peplum above a narrow, floor-length skirt. The metallic detailing was particularly concentrated around the bodice and waist, with smaller gold-toned embellishments scattered farther down the skirt. Rachel Zoe opted for draping in a floor-length gold gown with a high neckline and sweeping train.

The designer and Baby2Baby board member’s dress featured gathered fabric around the waist and hips, with a fitted silhouette that extended into a long train. The material had a crinkled, shimmering finish, with folds running through the design rather than the more elaborate appliqués and beadwork seen elsewhere on the carpet. Taylor Rooks also incorporated florals into her gold look, although her gown offered a different treatment of the motif from Tohn’s brocade design.

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The American sports journalist and TV personality arrived in a strapless champagne-gold gown with a fitted, heavily embellished bodice and three-dimensional floral appliqués. The flowers were clustered around the neckline and waist, with smaller details continuing down the sheer, floor-length skirt. Panels of embroidered fabric extended from the hips, adding volume to the otherwise fitted design and trailing behind Rooks.

The floral detailing continued across the panels, creating a layered effect against the sheer material.was honored with Baby2Baby’s Giving Tree Award on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the nonprofit’s annual gala in West Hollywood. The actress follows Serena Williams, who received the award in 2025, along with previous honorees Kim Kardashian and Charlize Theron.

Held at the Pacific Design Center and presented by Paul Mitchell, the event raises money for Baby2Baby’s work providing diapers, clothing and other essentials to children living in poverty nationwide. Last year’s gala brought in a record $18 million.

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