Stars Shine Bright at New York Fashion Week

The highly anticipated New York Fashion Week kicked off in style, with Hollywood's elite turning the streets into a catwalk of glamour and daring fashion choices.

New York Fashion Week kicked off in the Big Apple, and the streets have never looked better. The biggest names in Hollywood showed up and out for the highly-anticipated event, which commenced on Thursday, February 6. Celebrities showed skin, served us texture, and so much color—posing for photographers outside and in the front row. Underneath a seemingly orange breastplate, Megan Fox flashed photographers, revealing her bare chest.

She topped the look off with pointed-toe pumps and a wet hair look. Reality star Bronwyn Newport channeled her inner cotton candy for Christian Siriano, arriving at the show in a pink tulle ensemble featuring puffy sleeves and a billowing asymmetrical skirt. She paired this with metallic sandal heels and hoop earrings. Law Roach also looked pretty in pink for the Calvin Klein show, teaming a floor-length pastel coat with a matching bubble gum Louis Vuitton Speedy, black leather knee-high boots, and a gray beanie. The inside of the Calvin Klein show was just as interesting as the outside. Bad Bunny, who looked casual cool in a black blazer, black pants, and a white T-shirt, shared the catwalk with Kendall Jenner. The moment was captured by a number of guests who shared the awkward incident on social media. Neither Bad Bunny or Jenner—who dated for less than a year—made eye contact during the show.





