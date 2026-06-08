Stars Shine at the 79th Annual Tony Awards

A look at the glamorous red carpet arrivals and celebration of theatrical achievement at the 2026 Tony Awards in New York City.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards took place on June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, celebrating excellence in Broadway theatre.

The event drew a dazzling array of stars from stage and screen, with actors, musicians, and cultural figures walking the red carpet. Notable arrivals included Sarah Paulson with Ella Beatty, Neil Patrick Harris with David Burtka, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Queen Latifah, Bernadette Peters, and award nominees and nominees from across the industry. The ceremony highlighted the resilience and vibrancy of live theater following years of pandemic challenges, with productions ranging from classic revivals to bold new works.

The red carpet showcased a mix of established legends and emerging talents, emphasizing inclusivity and artistic expression. Among the standout fashion moments were bold colors, classic tuxedos, and statement pieces reflecting individual style. The Tony Awards remain a cornerstone of American performing arts, drawing global attention to the creativity and craftsmanship of Broadway





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