Stars shine at Cannes Film Festival

Cara Delevingne, Léa Seydoux, and Adot Gak made a captivating presence at the Cannes Film Festival. Cara Delevingne wowed in a dramatic black dress, Léa Seydoux looked sensational in a glamorous black gown, and Adot Gak brought a pop of colour in a striking red satin gown with a dramatic collar.

Cara Delevingne , Léa Seydoux , and Adot Gak glammed up for the Gentle Monster premiere at Cannes Film Festival . Cara wowed in a dramatic black dress, whilst Léa Seydoux looked sensational in a glamorous black gown.

Pixie Lott and Barbara Palvin joined in the star-studded premiere of Karma, while Simone Ashley made a stunning appearance at the same event. Meanwhile, Jeanne tries to rebuild her life with Daniel, knowning nothing about her troubled past. One day, Mateos, her six-year-old godson, mysteriously disappears





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gentle Monster Cara Delevingne Jordan Firstman Léa Seydoux

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Over-55s Shine at Cannes Film Festival, While Younger Stars StruggleThe Cannes Film Festival has proven that over-55s are now the most stylish stars on the red carpet, with Joan Collins, Jane Fonda, Demi Moore, Gillian Anderson, and Demi Moore commanding more attention than the younger, risqué-looking famous faces. In contrast, Lady Victoria Hervey, Poppy Delevingne, and Caroline Daur failed to impress with their outfits.

Read more »

Over-55s Shine at Cannes Film Festival, While Younger Stars StruggleThe Cannes Film Festival has proven that over-55s are now the most stylish stars on the red carpet, with Joan Collins, Jane Fonda, Demi Moore, Gillian Anderson, and Demi Moore commanding more attention than the younger, risqué-looking famous faces. In contrast, Lady Victoria Hervey, Poppy Delevingne, and Caroline Daur failed to impress with their outfits.

Read more »

Demi Moore, Diane Kruger, and More Stars Shine at Cannes Film FestivalDemi Moore, Diane Kruger, and other celebrities attended the Cannes Film Festival, showcasing their fashion sense and elegance.

Read more »

Simone Ashley, Barbara Palvin, and Pixie Lott Shine at Cannes Film Festival for Karma PremiereSimone Ashley, Barbara Palvin, and Pixie Lott made glamorous appearances at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Karma, showcasing their red carpet styles alongside notable figures like Marion Cotillard. Ashley's elegant gown, Palvin's chic maternity look, and Lott's bold ensemble drew admiration. The film features a gripping plot involving resistance and mystery, with Cotillard at its heart.

Read more »