Stars Shine at 79th Annual Tony Awards Red Carpet

A recap of the 79th Annual Tony Awards red carpet, featuring celebrities like Pink, Whitney Leavitt, Queen Latifah, and others, showcasing high fashion and Broadway glamour.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards brought together Broadway 's brightest stars for a dazzling night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday.

The red carpet was a spectacle of high fashion and celebrity glamour, with pop star Pink leading the charge as both host and style icon. Arriving in a shimmering low-cut Jean-Louis Sabaji black gown, Pink radiated confidence alongside her family: mother Judith Moore, daughter Willow (15), son Jameson (9), and husband Carey Hart (50).

The singer's entrance set the tone for an evening that celebrated the pinnacle of theatrical achievement, with the theater district's most anticipated ceremony honoring everything from groundbreaking plays to show-stopping musicals. The fashion highlights continued as Whitney Leavitt, star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, made her Tony Awards debut in a stunning black Marchesa dress with a tulle bodice. The reality TV star complemented her auburn updo with a diamond necklace, embodying the elegance of the evening.

Queen Latifah, 56, commanded attention in a dramatic Naeem Khan cape made from dark green feathers, a look that evoked royalty and theatricality. Lea Michele kicked off the red carpet in a Michael Kors ensemble featuring a white top and shimmering black pants with a sweeping train, while Drew Barrymore opted for monochromatic Balenciaga-a stark white shirt paired with black pants, white leather gloves, and statement earrings.

The event also saw romantic pairings, including Oscar winner Adrien Brody in a sharp Saint Laurent suit alongside girlfriend Georgina Chapman, who stunned in a strapless gold gown from her own Marchesa label. Dancing With The Stars pro Julianne Hough turned up the heat in a daring white Tom Ford gown with a side cut-out and leg slit, while pregnant Aubrey Plaza made her red carpet debut with partner Christopher Abbott, marking a new chapter after the tragic loss of her husband Jeff Baena.

Nicole Scherzinger of Pussycat Dolls fame skipped the carpet but was later seen backstage in a sheer black strapless gown, and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Bronwyn Newport delivered a major fashion moment in a striking dark green gown. Beyond the red carpet, the Tony Awards celebrated the artistry of Broadway, with performances from nominated shows and emotional speeches from winners.

The theater community gathered to honor those who bring stories to life on stage, from actors and directors to designers and producers. The evening underscored the resilience and creativity of live performance, drawing attention to new works and revivals that define New York's cultural landscape. As the winners were announced, the audience at Radio City Music Hall-and viewers at home-were reminded of the power of theater to inspire, move, and entertain.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards were not just a fashion showcase but a testament to the enduring magic of Broadway





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