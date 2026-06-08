Stars Shine at 2026 Tribeca Film Festival: A Feast of Fashion and Film

The 2026 Tribeca Film Festival, a celebration of cinema and creativity, saw a parade of celebrities showcasing their personal styles through their shoe choices. From Keke Palmer's gold sandals to Katie Holmes' classic Chanel pumps, each star brought their A-game to the red carpet.

The 2026 Tribeca Film Festival , held in New York City, brought together a galaxy of stars who dazzled not only with their performances but also with their fashion choices, particularly their footwear.

Keke Palmer, who attended the presentation of KeyTV's 'The Rise and Fall of DivaGurl', chose to wear a pair of gold Aquazzura So Nude Sandals, adding a touch of elegance to her ensemble. Meanwhile, Katie Holmes, at the 'Happy Hours' premiere, opted for a classic look with black cap-toe slingback pumps by Chanel.

Teyana Taylor, in a conversation presented by Through Her Lens at Spring Studios, chose a pair of patent leather burgundy Chanel pumps with a white cap toe, demonstrating her unique style





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Tribeca Film Festival Celebrity Fashion Keke Palmer Katie Holmes Teyana Taylor

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