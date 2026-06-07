Stars Rang in the 2026 Tony Awards at CAA’s New York Party

Creative Artists Agency took over Crane Club for their annual Tonys weekend party with Lorne Michaels, Neil Patrick Harris, Anderson Cooper, Luke Evans and more.

is officially underway. And as is tradition, weekend festivities kicked off on Friday evening with the Creative Artists Agency New York Party. While the night’s spotlight was undoubtedly on the theatre team—who received more than 40 Tony nominations across the board—it was also a moment to celebrate the entire New York office and client roster.

Guests including Lorne Michaels, Anderson Cooper, Luke Evans, Jon Hamm, Mark Consuelos, Leslie Odom Jr., Adam Lambert, Chloë Grace Moretz, Penn Badgley, Neil Patrick Harris, Ariana DeBose, Whitney White, Aaron Tveit, Kelli O’Hara, and Madeline Brewer gathered in West Chelsea’s Crane Club for drinks, dancing, and reflection on another epic season. , directed by Lear DeBessonet, is a standout of the season and a top contender across 11 award categories.

“At first, we were going to run this show for two weeks, and then we thought we’d get to do a limited run, and then we kept extending and extending,” DeBessonet said, reflecting on the unanticipated reception the production has received. “For all of us, the connection we feel with the audience every single night is the reason we went into the theatre in the first place. ”in which she plays Anne Boleyn.

Mulvaney recalled how one of her favorite parts of the experience had been meeting young trans people at the stage door.

“It was really cool to see families come toAs the night got underway, the room grew crowded with reunions between colleagues and costars. Lorne Michaels, Bryan Lourd, and Neil Patrick Harris cozied up on a red velvet couch in the back of the venue, as guests hovered nearby waiting for the perfect window to drop in for a quick hello to the trio.

Plates of mini sliders, French fries, crudo bites, and white truffle arancini were passed around, as decorative martini towers lined the bars and fueled the movement to the dance floor. There was a feeling of anticipation throughout the room ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, but also a deep sense of gratitude and community.

“It’s an honor to stand beside the artists driving this art form forward,” said Ally Shuster, a CAA Agent. “And what a gift to get to celebrate their work on a night like tonight, in a room filled with the people who help make it happen. ”is up for nine Tony nominations, including best direction of a musical.

The revival has received electrifying praise thanks to the work of Levingston and his collaborators, such as costume designer Qween Jean .

“I’ve never worked this closely with a costume designer on a show. Qween Jean is literally my right arm,” Levingston said.

“The costumes and the fashion is as important as the plot itself. And I just think, if you didn’t speak English, if you didn’t understand the music, if you knew nothing about ballroom culture, you could come to our show and have a cathartic experience just by watching the costumes. ”which was released just a few hours earlier.

When asked about any near future plans of returning to the theatre, he said that if the right project came along, he could be interested: “For me, it’s finding a balance of doing my own thing too. Doing the pop thing is what I’ve always loved. It’s sort of why I left theatre in the first place. But when I didA crowd closed in on the television in the back of the room as the Knick clock counted down.

Soon, cheers erupted to the sounds of Robyn’sThis Cult Danish Design Brand Has Opened Its First US Guesthouse in Upstate NYNiall Horan Talks His New Album—and His Dinner Party Secrets—While Cooking His Favorite PastaBurberry Brings the British Spirit to Hôtel Belles RivesThis Cult Danish Design Brand Has Opened Its First US Guesthouse in Upstate NYCrying in the Carlyle and Other Secrets of Uptown New York According to Lila Raicek





voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to watch the 2026 Tony Awards and everything else you need to knowThe 2026 Tony Awards, hosted by popstar P!nk, will air live Sunday on CBS. Here's everything you need to know about the ceremony.

Read more »

Every Celebrity Spotted at Game 2 of Spurs vs. Knicks NBA FinalsThe stars are out for Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

Read more »

Tony Award predictions 2026: ‘Schmigadoon’ vs. ‘The Lost Boys’Post critic Johnny Oleksinski picks who will win at the 2026 Tony Awards, which air Sunday June 7 on CBS.

Read more »

2026 DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics - Live Leaderboard - June 06, 2026View 2026 DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics race, qualifier and practice leaderboards, live streams, bonus cameras, videos and odds information.

Read more »