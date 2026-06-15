Stars Rally for First Amendment at Committee Event, Slam Government Censorship and Media Merger

Jane Fonda, Bette Midler, Robert De Niro and other celebrities gathered at New York's Town Hall for a Committee for the First Amendment event, criticizing government censorship, the Trump administration's cultural policies, and the Paramount-WBD merger as threats to free speech.

At a star-studded event organized by the Committee for the First Amendment at New York's Town Hall on Sunday night, Hollywood icons Jane Fonda , Bette Midler , Robert De Niro, and others delivered impassioned speeches against what they described as government overreach and corporate cowardice threatening free expression.

The gathering, revived by Fonda in October, echoed the original committee formed in 1947 during the McCarthy era, which included her father Henry Fonda. Fonda opened the evening by condemning recent actions by the Trump administration and its allies, including the shuttering of the Kennedy Center, defunding the National Endowment for the Arts, banning books, and canceling TV hosts who speak out.

She warned that such measures would lead to 'a very thinned-out kind of culture' where freedom of expression and diverse viewpoints disappear. Fonda stressed the need for the entertainment industry to unify against what she termed 'anticipatory obedience' in defense of free speech. Robert De Niro took the stage with a biting joke about President Trump's 80th birthday party featuring a UFC match on the White House lawn, before asserting his commitment to free speech absolutism.

He gave an example of using his own speech to respond to Trump's remark about not thinking about Americans' financial situation, punctuating with a profanity-laced retort. De Niro also highlighted the recent Justice Department clearance of Paramount's acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of CNN, over concerns that the consolidation by the Trump-friendly Ellison family could lead to political interference and loss of editorial independence at the network founded by Fonda's ex-husband, Ted Turner.

Midler, who introduced herself as overjoyed to be part of a community 'so bright, so intelligent, so well-meaning ... so desperate for justice,' performed a fiddle-accompanied cover of Woody Guthrie's 'All You Fascists' with adapted lyrics targeting immigration enforcement and perceived government distractions. Her revised verses included lines about battling ICE and references to the Epstein files, which she claimed were being used to distract from broader issues.

Other performers included Rufus Wainwright, who delivered a haunting rendition of 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow,' noting that Judy Garland was a charter member of the original committee and that lyricist Yip Harburg was blacklisted for refusing to name communists during the House Un-American Activities Committee hearings. YouTuber Ms. Rachel performed an original song with a children's choir, written with immigrant children detained at the Dilley Detention Facility in Texas, titled 'I'll Sing From Here.

' The event underscored the ongoing fight for First Amendment protections amid what speakers characterized as a concerted effort to silence artists and activists by both the government and compliant corporations. Fonda concluded with a rallying cry: 'They come for one of us, by God, they come for all of us.

' The evening served as both a protest and a call to action, reminding attendees that the battle for free expression remains as urgent as ever in the current political climate





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