Stars like Taylor Swift wear this designer, and his Uniqlo collab starts at $20 during a limited-time sale

Hurry, though — today’s the last day to take advantage of these deals.

‘s Jonathan Anderson brought his impeccable designs to Uniqlo, we were the first in line to shop. His latest drop with the? — we’re happy to shop his more wallet-friendly line while it’s even more affordable than usual.

But if you spy something you like, we’d suggest checking out ASAP; these deals end at midnight. Below, a few favorite finds from Uniqlo’s flash sale, along with several classic pieces worth considering as well — all under $100, even at full price. Anderson is currently the creative director of Dior, following a wildly successful 11-year run at Loewe. But he also brings his signature clean, modern silhouettes to each piece of the Uniqlo collab.

Case in point: these 100% cotton, high-waist, baggy jeans that have a slightly tapered leg, lending them an elevated finish that pairs with any top. They’re available in two blue rinses and waist sizes 22-34. PSA: A cute denim shirt can replace a cardigan or blazer.

We love wearing it layered, tucked in, or not — the possibilities are endless.

“The drape is not overly baggy, a perfect ‘boyfriend’ fit. Never found a denim shirt quite like this one, the quality is absurdly good,” wrote one fan. A classic button-down with a modern, boxy fit is this summer’s staple. This one also comes in pink or yellow – Hollywood’s bestselling fashion and beauty products. Before joining Page Six in 2025, she wrote about entertainment, lifestyle and shopping trends for Us Weekly, The Daily Beast, Entertainment Tonight, Well+Good and Hearst.





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