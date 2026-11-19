Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell attended the Women of Worth Celebration at The Ebell of Los Angeles, where MacDowell shared her stance on aging naturally without shame.

Andie MacDowell delivered a defiant message against industry ageism at the Women of Worth Celebration in Los Angeles on Wednesday, stating she refuses to feel shameful about getting older. The sixty-eight-year-old actress used the platform to advocate for authentic aging, rejecting societal pressures to maintain a youthful appearance through cosmetic procedures.

The star-studded event at The Ebell of Los Angeles brought together prominent figures to honor resilience and gender equality. Eva Longoria arrived alongside MacDowell, and the two friends shared a warm embrace on the red carpet. MacDowell flashed a peace sign for photographers while displaying a radiant smile.

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Longoria, fifty-one, wore a plunging black strapless gown with towering heels and sparkling drop earrings. She complemented the elegant silhouette with sparkling jewelry that caught the light as she walked the carpet. Her outfit highlighted her sophisticated style at the high-profile gathering.

MacDowell opted for a sophisticated black and green floral dress featuring shoulder pads and a fringe skirt. She styled her curly grey hair in an updo and wore black and silver snake-themed heels. The ensemble was completed with black and silver snake-themed heels that added a unique touch to her look.

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Other notable attendees included model Cara Delevingne, who made a striking impression in a daring brown ruched gown with a high thigh slit. She paired the bold look with towering brown heels as she walked the carpet. Her structured shoulder pads added drama to the striking ensemble.

Actress Kristen Bell graced the event in a strapless black draping gown that emphasized her cheerful demeanor. Ariana Greenblatt looked elegant in a green pleated floor-length dress, while Ella Halikas turned heads in a black lace sheer dress with feathered cuff sleeves. Her outfit revealed her underwear beneath the delicate fabric.

MacDowell reinforced her commitment to aging authentically in a video message for The Drew Barrymore Show. She discussed rejecting societal pressures to look young, citing her grandmother as a role model who never felt the need to appear youthful. The Four Weddings and a Funeral actress explained that this concept wrongly demeaned women as they aged.

She emphasized that she plans to look like she is supposed to look as she ages, prioritizing self-love over cosmetic interventions. MacDowell noted that her three grandchildren will see her as an older person, and she does not wish to pretend to be young. She stated she loves herself enough to embrace her natural appearance.

In a past interview, MacDowell expressed amusement at criticism regarding her natural grey hair. She stated she is tired of trying to be young and cannot keep up the charade. She described aging as an individual choice and affirmed that she simply wants to be old, rejecting the notion that women must hide their age.

The gathering highlighted the ongoing cultural conversation regarding ageism in the entertainment industry. Celebrities like MacDowell, Longoria, and Delevingne brought visibility to the idea that aging is a natural process that should be respected. The event underscored a shift towards celebrating women at every stage of life.

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MacDowell's stance resonates with a growing movement among public figures who reject endless cosmetic interventions. Her willingness to discuss the shame imposed on aging women adds depth to the event's mission of empowering individuals. Such high-profile endorsements may influence public perceptions of women in media.

The celebration served as a platform for celebrities to showcase support for individual empowerment. By attending and speaking openly, stars challenged outdated norms that equate youth with value. The event underscored a cultural shift toward accepting natural aging without shame or apology.

MacDowell's comments in the video message highlighted her refusal to feel ashamed of her age. She thanked the host for creating a space where such honest conversations can occur. Her remarks reinforced the importance of self-acceptance in an industry often focused on perfection.

The presence of diverse stars at the event demonstrated a collective stand against age-related discrimination. Longoria, Delevingne, and Bell joined MacDowell in normalizing the aging process for women. Their visibility helps challenge the narrow beauty standards that have long dominated Hollywood.

The event at The Ebell of Los Angeles proved to be a significant moment for discussions on aging. It provided a stage for influential voices to advocate for authenticity over artificial perfection. The attendees' appearances and statements reflected a growing demand for realistic representation in media.