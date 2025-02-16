Stars Hit the Red Carpet for 'Saturday Night Live' 50th Anniversary Special

Get ready for a night of laughs and nostalgia as 'Saturday Night Live' celebrates its 50th anniversary with a star-studded red carpet event.

Before the sketches and musical performances during the 'Saturday Night Live' 50th anniversary special on Sunday night, there will be a special red carpet event at Rockefeller Center. 'SNL' fans can hear from their favorite stars arriving for the late-night show's anniversary celebration. Leslie Jones, a former 'SNL' cast member, 'Sunday TODAY' host Willie Geist, and comedian Matt Rogers will interview some of the program's biggest stars as they get ready and arrive on the red carpet .

Red carpet festivities will air on NBC. A livestream of the event, hosted by creator and host of the viral chat show “Chicken Shop Date” Amelia Dimoldenberg, will be available on all 'SNL' social media platforms.The red carpet was built under a black tent on West 49th Street leading to the Fifth Avenue side entrance of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, the home of Studio 8H





