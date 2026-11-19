The 2026 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration honored nonprofit leaders with grants and mentorShip. Celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, and Kristen Bell attended the November 18 event in Los Angeles, with Delevingne standing out in a brown Balmain gown.

Event Overview and Notable Attendees

Cara Delevingne's Fashion Statement

The 2026 LOréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration took place on November 18 at The Ebell in Los Angeles , California. This annual gala honors nonprofit leaders and advocates by providing them with substantial financial grants, mentorship opportunities, and a national platform to amplify their causes. The 21st iteration of the event featured a star-studded red carpet,drawing attention from the fashion and entertainment communities. Prominent celebrities in attendance included Eva Longoria Kristen Bell , Andie MacDowell, Ariana Greenblatt, Aja Naomi King and Coco Jones, all of whom gathered to support the mission of recognizing impactful community work and leadership.

Model and actress Cara Delevingne built a striking appearance at the celebration, showcasing her signature edgy aesthetic through a bold ensemble. She selected a long-sleeved maxi dress from Balmain, crafted in a rich chocolate-brown hue. The gown, identified as the Jersey Ruched Slit Maxi Dress, featured intricate design elements that blended classic structure with modern daring. the upper portion of the dress displayed soft,cascading folds across the chest, creating an asymmetrical and gathered effect that drew attention to the neckline. The material cinched at the waist beFore transitioning into a fitted skirt that incorporated detailed ruching along the hips.

Also read Kristen Bell, Eva Longoria and Cara Delevingne Celebrate L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth

The design was highlighted by several dramatic features, most notably a high thigh-slit on one side that revealed her leg as she posed for photographers. This bold opening contrasted with the otherwise covered-up silhouette of the gown, adding an unexpected twist to the look. Additionally, the dress included a large cutout at the back, further emphasizing the revealing nature of the outfit. The structured shoulders and a draped standing collar provided a formal frame, while a rectangular gold-tone metal tassel chain engraved with the Balmain logo added a distinctive accessory detail to the ensemble.

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Footwear and Styling Details

Complementing her monochrome brown outfit, Delevingne chose sleek heels from the brand Paris Texas. Specifically,she wore the Paris Texas Lidia Slingback in an ebony shade made from dark brown patent calfskin. These pumps featured the brand's signature Lidia heel, which is characterized by an ultra-slender stiletto with a sharp,architectural silhouette. The heel featured a towering drop of approximately four point one inches, creating a dramatic high-arch pitch. The design included a sharp pointed toe and an elastic strap that fitted snugly around the ankle, ensuring a secure fit despite the height of the heel.

For accessories, the actress opted for jewelry from Spinelli Kilcollin, wearing multiple statement rings and tiny gold earrings that added a subtle touch of sparkle without distracting from the intricate draping of the gown. Her footwear choice completed the gaze with a sophisticated and powerful vibe. Her beauty look was equally polished,featuring a chic updo with brunette bangs framing her face and a few loose strands falling around her cheeks. Her makeup emphasized defined eyeliner,softly flushed cheeks and a muted pink lip, which harmonized perfectly with the rich brown tones of her dress. The entire appearance was styled by celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, whose direction resulted in a seamless blend of red-carpet glamour and unconventional fashion details.