Stars Flaunt Flesh at BAFTAs Red Carpet

A slew of stars, including Frankie Bridge, Millie Mackintosh, AJ Odudu, and Christine McGuinness, left little to the imagination on the raciest red carpet to date at the BAFTAs.

The BAFTAs red carpet left jaws dropping on Sunday night as a slew of stars flashed the flesh in perilously plunging gowns. Leading the way was Frankie Bridge , 37, who was a guest of BAFTAs Official Wine Partner, Casillero Del Diablo, whose dress plunged all the way down to her belly button - showcasing both her taut abs and perky cleavage.

Hot on her heels was AJ Odudu, 38, who wore a similarly plunging dress, with a curved cut out framed with a puffy 3D trim and circle shaped inserts. Millie Mackintosh, 36, was sure to have her incredible figure on show as she opted for two-piece, comprising a crop top and fishtail maxi skirt.

Christine McGuinness, 38, upped the ante with her gown which left a vast expanse of her bust on display thanks to its push up style and corseted waist. Vicky Pattison, 38, appeared to be channelling Madonna's iconic satin cone bra designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for her culture-defining Blond Ambition Tour back in 1990. Ashley James looked incredible in a beaded gown with a draped plunging neckline.

What It Feels Like For A Girl's Alex Thomas-Smith kept her skin covered yet opted for a bondage-inspired look with a floor-sweeping PVC gown. Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter, 38, just about protected her modesty in an entirely sheer dress with strategically placed beading and appliqués.

Following a slew of saucy confessions about her sex life in recent weeks, Christine McGuinness, 38, upped the ante with her gown which left a vast expanse of her bust on display thanks to its push up style and corseted waist. Adding to the saucy looks was Vicky Pattison, who appeared to be channelling Madonna's iconic satin cone bra designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for her culture-defining Blond Ambition Tour back in 1990





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Baftas Red Carpet Stars Frankie Bridge Millie Mackintosh AJ Odudu Christine Mcguinness Gowns Plunging Bust Abs Cleavage Curve Puffy 3D Trim Circle Shaped Inserts Push Up Style Corseted Waist Sheer Panels Conical Cups PVC Gown Bondage-Inspired Floor-Sweeping Strategically Placed Beading Appliqués Beaded Gown Draped Plunging Neckline Japanese Bondage Wife Romance Paddy Mcguinness Nicola Adams Hugo Taylor Spencer Matthews Vogue Williams Split Single Saucy Confessions Japanese Bondage Wife Romance Paddy Mcguinness Nicola Adams Hugo Taylor Spencer Matthews Vogue Williams

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