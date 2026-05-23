Stars Flaunt Chic Looks at Cannes Film Festival Closing Ceremony

Eva Longoria, Sofia Carson, and Gina Davis were among the star-studded arrivals at the 79th Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony. They looked stunning in their chic outfits, such as Eva's gold-sequinned gown, Sofia's black velvet dress, and Geena Davis' burgundy bejewelled number.

Eva Longoria joined fellow actresses Sofia Carson and Gina Davis leading the star-studded arrivals at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 's closing ceremony on Saturday. The Desperate Housewives star, 51, dazzled in her latest stunning red carpet look as she slipped into a gorgeous gold sequinned gown.

Eva's stunning strapless look boasted a fitted bodice which accentuated her ample cleavage as well as long train and racy thigh-high split. Slipping her feet into strappy heels, she complimented the look with diamond jewellery and styled her long caramel tresses into loose waves. Elsewhere Descendants star Sofia, 33, channelled Hollywood icon Aubrey Hepburn in chic black velvet gown with matching opera gloves.

The sculpted bodice hugged her tiny waist while she slicked her dark locks into a bun and accessorised with diamond and emerald jewellery. Oscar winner Geena, 70, was equally stunning as she flaunted her age-defying figure in a burgundy bejewelled number. She is no stranger European red carpets having felt the 'dystopian' US two years ago and mostly resides in Spain and Mexico but still makes trips back to the States.

She feels the American 'chapter in my life is done now,' and no longer wants to live in Los Angeles due to the 'changing' atmosphere. She campaigned for Kamala Harris to win the presidential election, first revealed she was leaving the country of her birth because she feared Donald Trump would 'keep his promises,' making the US a 'scary place. ' The Closing Ceremony will be hosted by Eye Haïdara





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