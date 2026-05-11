Stars Face Blue Jackets in Final Regular Season Showdown Amid Injury Questions

The Dallas Stars prepare to play the Columbus Blue Jackets for the fiNal period this season, with Miro Heiskanen listed as morning-to-day. mikko Rantanen and Jason Robertson lead Dallas offensive efforts, while Columbus relies on Charlie Coyle's recent hot streak.

Matchup Context and Historical Trends

Key Player Performances and Statistical Advantages

The Dallas Stars prepare to face the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final period during the current regular season, bringing a series loaded with competitive history to the ice. This matchup marks the fourth and final meeting between the two franchises this year, with Dallas holding a commanding overall record against Columbus. Historically,the Stars have won 44 of 79 all-time games against their opponents, including a strong 21-13-6 record when playing on the road. The momentum appears to favor Dallas,as they have secured victories in six of their last ten contests against Columbus dating back to late 2021. during that recent span, the two teams have been closely matched in scoring,with Dallas outscoring Columbus 29-28, indicating that while Dallas holds the edge, these games are frequently tightly contested affairs. The Stars have also demonstrated resilience away from home, ranking third in the National Hockey League for road winning percentage over the past two seasons at a remarkable point-six-nine-one clip.

Individual performances from star players will likely dictate the outcome of this high-stakes game. Mikko Rantanen has been a persistent nuisance for Columbus, recording ten points in his last seven games against them, which includes six goals and four assists. Over fifteen career games against the Blue Jackets,Rantanen has amassed sixteen points and two game-winning goals,averaging more than one point per game. David Perron, making his presence felt since joining Dallas,has compiled fifty-two points and five game-winning goals in fifty-nine career games against Columbus, maintaining a team-leading plus-minus rating of plus-twenty. On the opposing side, Charlie Coyle enters this matchup coming off a career-high four-point performance against Colorado, and he boasts a significant ironman streak of four hundred and twenty-four consecutive games played. Coyle has as well been productive against Dallas historically, recording nineteen points in forty-one career games against the Stars. for Dallas, Jason Robertson recently showcased his elite scoring ability with a natural hat trick against Washington, tying for the third-fastest in franchise history and tying Rantanen for the team lead in goals this season.

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Defense Corps Challenges and Roster Adjustments

A significant storyline surrounding this game involves the injury status of Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who is listed as day-to-day after leaving the previous game early. Heiskanen is the team's minutes leader and a cornerstone of their defensive structure,having recorded eleven points in fifteen games. His potential absence creates a void that the Stars must fill, with Tyler Myers and Thomas Harley already seeing increased ice time. myers jumped from average minutes to over twenty-one per game, while Harley continues to play significant minutes and has contributed offensively. rookie Trey Taylor, who recently made his NHL debut, stands ready to step in if Heiskanen can't play. taylor impressed in his first game with a simple,effective performance,and coach Glen Gulutzan expressed confidence in the defense group's ability to grow and adapt. The team has previously navigated similar injuries to Esa Lindell, and the coaching staff believes the blue line has the depth and intensity to maintain their competitive level despite the roster shuffle.

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Betting Odds, Goaltending, and Series Outlook

The betting markets reflect Dallas as the favorite to win this contest, with odds set at minus-one hundred and thirty-four on the moneyline, while Columbus is priced at plus-one hundred and twelve to pull off an upset. The over-under for total goals is set at five and a half, suggesting expectations for a moderately high-scoring game. Goaltender Casey DeSmith is expected to begin for Dallas and brings a strong historical record against Columbus, with a prevail-loss-tie record of five-two-one, a two-point-two-eight goals-against average, and a point-nine-thrEe-one save percentage in his career against the Blue Jackets. Columbus, currently sitting at five wins and seven losses,has struggled defensively, allowing twenty-seven shots against per game on average this season. However, they have tightened up in their last ten games, allowing only eight and two shots against to defenders. The Stars have performed well against Eastern Conference opponents this year, holding a five-two-one record, which suggests they have found a rhythm that could prove decisive in this final regular-season meeting.