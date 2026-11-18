Maya Jama, Amanda Holden, and Chloe Kelly led the trend in see-through fashion at high-profile UK events, showcasing daring sheer gowns that blended glamour with controversy on the red carpet.

Britons spent Tuesday night engaging in typical leisure activities, such as relaxing with family or watching 'I'm A Celebrity' on television. However, the evening marked a distinct contrast for prominent celebrities who attended exclusive galas featuring daring sheer attire. Maya Jama and Amanda Holden emerged as central figures in this fashion movement, showcasing transparent garments at separate but concurrent high-profile events.

Maya Jama and Amanda Holden Lead Red Carpet Trends

Maya Jama, a 32-year-old star known for her role in 'The Celebrity Traitors', attended the GQ Men Of The Year Awards. She wore a see-through lace gown that revealed her lingerie, complementing the look with sheer gloves and black stiletto heels. Her appearance at the London event highlighted her willingness to embrace bold fashion statements that prioritize visual impact.

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Across the city, 55-year-old Amanda Holden hosted Global's Make Some Noise fundraising gala. The Heart Breakfast host wore a custom-made sheer dress from the brand ASAR. The garment featured panel detailing and feathered cuffs, designed to exude glamour while revealing significant skin. Holden shared images of her outfit on social media, joking that she was giving generously without leaving much to the imagination.

Bold Choices by Chloe Kelly and Other Industry Figures

Actress Tilly Keeper joined Maya Jama at the GQ party, turning heads in a floor-length sheer gown with sequin details. Keeper, 29, wore the dress from the show 'EastEnders', which highlighted her lacy lingerie beneath the transparent fabric. The choice demonstrated a growing acceptance of revealing styles among leading television actresses.

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Football star Chloe Kelly, known as a Lioness, attended a separate event in a bespoke DI PETSA gown. The 28-year-old wore the dress braless, featuring a sheer bodice, a navy satin skirt, and a backless design. Her outfit caused a stir by showcasing sideboob as she posed for photographs on the red carpet.

Myha'la Herrold, a 30-year-old actress, also embraced the trend by wearing a barely-there gown from Amiri's Fall 2026 collection. The plunging beaded dress featured a lace bodice and a sheer floor-length skirt, offering a glimpse of her tattoos. Similarly, DJ Peggy Gou, 35, wore a Schiaparelli gown from the Spring/Summer 2027 Ready-to-Wear collection. The white dress included cutouts across the torso and a high split.

Expert Analysis on the Risks and Rewards of Sheer Dressing

Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot provided expert commentary on the visibility of sheer clothing in recent events. She warned that while the trend is prominent, it requires careful styling to avoid appearing overexposed. Talbot emphasized the importance of control, stating that successful looks occur when the wearer clearly commands the aesthetic rather than letting the dress dominate the narrative.

Talbot explained that showing skin can be stylish and empowering when executed with balance and proportion. She advised that revealing one feature, such as a low neckline, might negate the need for additional exposure like high splits. The stylist noted that lace is currently having a significant moment due to its versatility, but proper outfit integration remains critical for a polished appearance.