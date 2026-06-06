Stars Brave Rain for Derby Day at Epsom as King Charles and Queen Camilla Set to Attend

Despite inclement weather, celebrities including Nick Knowles, Mary Berry, and Claire Sweeney attended Derby Day at Epsom Downs Racecourse. The event will see King Charles III and Queen Camilla join later, continuing a royal tradition.

The stars were out in force for Derby Day at Epsom Races on Saturday - and the rain certainly didn't stop the fashion parade. Nick Knowles and his wife Katie arrived, while actress Claire Sweeney and Mary Berry and her grandson also made an appearance.

Katie, 35, looked stunning in a white and navy belted polka dot dress while DIY SOS star Nick, 63, cut a smart figure in a suit next to her. Dame Mary, 91, meanwhile wore a pretty spotted pink dress as she proudly posed with Louis, 20. Brookside star Claire, 55, stood out from the crowd in a bright green dress as she attended with her smartly-dressed son Jaxon, 11.

Epsom revellers were battered by the wind and rain as they arrived at the Surrey Downs racecourse ahead of the Derby later. The stars were out in force for Derby Day at Epsom Races on Saturday - and the rain certainly didn't stop the fashion parade Nick Knowles and his wife Katie arrived, while actress Claire Sweeney and Mary Berry and her grandson also made an appearance Racegoers were seen sheltering under jackets, umbrellas and hats underneath grey skies on Saturday as they hurried through the usually sleepy village streets in Epsom.

After striking fashion and celebrity appearances marked a busy day of racing on Ladies Day on Friday, today it is royalty who will take centre stage. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to jet in by helicopter later to watch the culmination of today's action - the famous Derby, set to take place from 4pm. They will be coming straight from the wedding of Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips' to NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in Gloucestershire this afternoon.

The couple will attend the service before hurrying across the country to catch Betfred Derby Day's big race, reviving a long-held tradition of royal attendance. Their Majesties are both patrons of the Jockey Club which owns and runs Epsom Downs Racecourse and the King's late mother Queen Elizabeth II was an avid attendee of the Derby, missing the fixture only twice in her long reign.

The royal tradition is now being continued by Charles and Camilla, who visited on Oaks day in 2024 to present the Coronation Cup and will return to the famous Surrey Downs to witness its most prestigious day of racing. Epsom's general manager Jim Allen said: 'We are honoured and thrilled the King and Queen will be joining us at Epsom Downs on Derby day.

'Their Majesties show great enthusiasm, interest and support for horseracing in the UK and their attendance next week will be a proud moment for all of the team here and everyone connected with the racecourse.

Brookside star Claire, 55, stood out from the crowd in a bright green dress as she attended with her smartly-dressed son Jaxon, 11 She looked gorgeous in the green dress which she teamed with strappy silver heels and a matching bag Dame Mary, 91, meanwhile wore a pretty spotted pink dress as she proudly posed with Louis, 20 She was braving the rainy UK weather alongside the other race goers She teamed her dress with a matching fascinator and nude heels She looked in great spirits as she arrived Jodie Kidd meanwhile wore a chic white suit And completed the look with a statement fascinator Author Elizabeth Day was looking as gorgeous as ever as she arrived with her businessman husband Justin Basini Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu wore a pretty white and green dress Nick Knowles, Jaxon, Lee Mack and Claire Sweeney posed together Clare Balding wore a bright blue coat and pink heels Read More Epsom revellers shelter from the rain and wind as the clouds roll in on Derby day 'Derby day provides joy and entertainment to millions of people around the world as one of Britain's most famous and iconic events, and royal attendance has been synonymous with the meeting for generations.

'We are delighted that Their Majesties will be continuing this tradition next week. ' The King and Queen's appearance at the prestigious race - first run in 1780 - will come just over a week before Royal Ascot begins. It is hoped the presence of royalty will give the event a much-needed boost amid declining visitor numbers to the two-day festival.

Last year Derby Day drew just over 22,000 visitors - well down on its heyday in the early 2000s, when numbers would regularly exceed 40,000. On Friday thousands descended on the racecourse including a host of famous faces including Lottie Moss and Charlotte Hawkins.

But the fierce fashion on display has taken a backseat to the weather so far on Derby day - and things aren't expected to improve, with forecasts suggesting it will rain throughout the races and into the evening. The climax of the day, the Derby itself, kicks off at 4pm and has a prize pot worth £1.25million.

Fourteen horses will take part in the course, which runs for 1 mile, 4 furlongs and 10 yards - or 1.5 miles, with an undulating route including an overall climb equivalent to the height of Nelson's column. Last year the race was won by Lambourn, an Irish thoroughbred trained by Aidan O'Brien.





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