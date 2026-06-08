Stars are swapping their ballet flats for this French-girl shoe trend

Shop the style at every price point, starting at $60.

Meet the ballet pump, a elevated version of the classic slip-on silhouette that’s gaining traction with stylish stars and It girls alike. Worried about aching arches?

Fear not: These low, easy-to-wear block heels provide a little lift without the pain of a typical pump. have already leaned in, and we’re ready to follow suit.

While the shoe is a classic for Gallic women, they’re sure to be one of the most coveted styles in New York and beyond this year.on a stunning collection of shoes, they can run upward of $700. If you’re looking for an under-$100 way to shop the look, this bow-embellished leather pair from Mango comes in black and caramel.

Taylor Swift, Camila Morrone and Jessica Alba have all worn Sam Edelman shoes, and this chic pair is up to 57% off right now, making it a budget-friendly way to step into the trend. Kate Spade’s cap-toe version is made from contrasting vellum and black leather. One shopper wrote, “Looks and feels high quality, leather all around, including the sole!

”Available in napa, suede and patent, these ballet pumps earn high marks from shoppers, who say they’re “obsessed” with the “buttery soft” slip-ons. Jennifer Lopez and Kendall Jenner are among Margaux’s famous fans, too. Carel is a French brand, so naturally, the label’s take on ballerina pumps is a standout. This luxe suede pair features three buckled straps that are sure to catch the eye.

If you are shopping for a luxury version, Maison Margiela checks all the fashion boxes. Just ask Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner or Zendaya, all of whom own various version of the viral Tabi shoe. – Hollywood’s bestselling fashion and beauty products. Before joining Page Six in 2025, she wrote about entertainment, lifestyle and shopping trends for Us Weekly, The Daily Beast, Entertainment Tonight, Well+Good and Hearst.





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