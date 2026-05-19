Starmer Vows to Continue as UK Prime Minister Amid Labour Leadership Challenges

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer insists he will remain in power and lead Labour into the next general election, despite growing pressure to resign following poor local election results and a leadership challenge from Andy Burnham.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has reaffirmed his commitment to leading the Labour Party through the next general election , despite growing speculation about his political future.

Over the weekend, reports suggested Starmer considered resigning from Downing Street after poor local election results and internal strife within the party. However, he dismissed such claims on Monday, insisting his premiership was far from over. During a visit to a north London café, Starmer told reporters, 'We've got a lot of work to do,' emphasizing his dedication to delivering change for the millions who voted his party into power.

He acknowledged the need to turn things around after Labour’s disappointing performance in local elections and criticized the party for losing focus over the past ten days. When asked about the possibility of a leadership challenge, Starmer remained resolute, stating he had no intention of stepping down. He also declined to set a timetable for his departure should Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester’s mayor, return to Parliament and challenge him for the Labour leadership.

Burnham has indicated he would bring significant reform if elected as leader, arguing that Labour must change to regain public trust. Starmer, however, reaffirmed his backing for Labour’s candidate in the upcoming Makerfield by-election, regardless of who it turns out to be. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy echoed Starmer’s stance, cautioning against internal divisions within the party, warning that such conflicts could play into the hands of Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage.

Meanwhile, Burnham has framed the by-election as a pivotal moment for Labour’s future, stating that a vote for him would be a vote to reform the party. The ongoing political tension and leadership uncertainty within Labour come at a critical time, as the party strives to regain momentum ahead of national elections





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