Starmer Threatens Cabinet Sackings Over Potential Burnham Leadership Challenge

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to warn ministers they will be dismissed for supporting Andy Burnham in any Labour leadership contest, a move that threatens to plunge the party into deeper chaos and potentially paralyze the government for months.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is preparing to issue a stark warning to his ministers: any support for Andy Burnham in a potential Labour leadership contest will result in dismissal from the Cabinet .

This hardline stance threatens to deepen the internal chaos within the Labour Party and could paralyze the government for months, as financial markets watch anxiously for any signs of a dramatic shift to the left. The premier has been intensifying his efforts, rushing through a blizzard of policies to convince MPs that he can still recover his authority.

He has been calling in groups of ministers to hammer home the message that he will not go quietly, with allies emphasizing that careers will be on the line when people choose a side. One official told the Financial Times that Number 10 has made it clear that in the event of a contest, anyone wishing to support another candidate would be expected to resign from the government.

Sources from No10 suggested that people were 'getting ahead of themselves' before the crucial Makerfield by-election, which is scheduled for next Thursday. The by-election outcome could be the catalyst for a leadership challenge; if Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, wins, he is expected to launch a tilt for the top job. Although his allies are split over how quickly he should attack, Burnham has effectively confirmed his intention to stand if he manages to return to the Commons.

Relations between Starmer and Burnham are described as frosty, reducing the chances that the Prime Minister would leave No10 voluntarily even if a contest is triggered. It is worth noting that Starmer would be able to stand in any leadership contest without needing to secure the full 80 nominations from MPs, although many doubt he would want to endure the potentially humiliating process of hustings this summer.

Meanwhile, former health secretary Wes Streeting has also indicated he wants to be a candidate. Labour MPs and activists have been flooding the Makerfield constituency as the critical contest enters its final stages. Figures such as Deputy Leader Angela Rayner have been campaigning, stoking speculation of an alliance with Burnham. A poll last week suggested Burnham is ten points ahead of his Reform rival, though the outcome could hinge on whether right-wing voters split to back the Restore candidate.

The political atmosphere is thus highly charged, with the government's stability hanging in the balance as the by-election approaches





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