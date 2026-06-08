Starmer Springs Into Action Before Crucial By-Election as Burnham Threat Looms

With the Makerfield by-election just days away, Labour leader Keir Starmer is preparing a flurry of policy announcements to bolster his standing ahead of a potential leadership challenge from Andy Burnham. Downing Street is lining up 'legacy' policies, including a ban on social media for under-16s, to win over MPs. Meanwhile, Burnham's campaign appears to be gaining momentum with a recent poll showing a double-digit lead, though the final result may hinge on the Right-wing vote splitting. The political world is already speculating on Burnham's next moves if he secures the seat on June 18, with internal debates over the timing of any leadership bid. While Starmer has vowed to fight any challenge, his path to re-election would not require the usual 80 MP nominations, a process many doubt he would relish. Other potential leadership contenders, including Wes Streeting, are also positioning themselves. Burnham, however, remains focused on the ground campaign, expressing confidence despite media scrutiny and noting the positive voter response he has encountered.

Sir Keir Starmer is orchestrating a significant blitz of policy initiatives and public appearances in the final stretch before the crunch Makerfield by-election on June 18, as he confronts the mounting threat of a leadership challenge from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham .

The Labour leader's team in Downing Street is reportedly accelerating the release of several so-called 'legacy' policies aimed at improving the Prime Minister's reputation among the Parliamentary Labour Party. Among these flagship proposals is a total ban on social media access for children under the age of 16, a measure designed to appeal to more traditionalist and voter-conscious MPs.

This strategic move underscores the heightened anxiety within Starmer's camp, as Burnham's campaign in the constituency appears to be picking up considerable steam. Recent polling data has added to the sense of a shifting landscape. A Survation survey released last Thursday placed Mayor Burnham at a comfortable 49 percent support among likely voters in Makerfield, putting him 10 percentage points ahead of his main Reform UK opponent, James Kenyon, who registered 39 percent.

The poll also showed Rebecca Shepherd of the Restore Britain party with 8 percent and Sarah Wakefield of the Green Party with 2 percent, with the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives trailing at 1 percent each. This margin represents a consolidation of Burnham's lead compared to an initial poll conducted last month.

However, analysts and political operatives are quick to caution that local constituency polls are notoriously volatile, exhibiting a much larger margin of error than national surveys, meaning the outcome remains far from certain. A pivotal factor could be the distribution of the Right-leaning vote; if the support for Kenyon and Shepherd does not consolidate, it could inadvertently aid Burnham's chances. Should Burnham triumph on June 18, the immediate aftermath will trigger intense speculation about his political intentions.

While the Mayor has never made a secret of his ambition to lead the Labour Party, even while Sir Keir has repeatedly and publicly vowed to fight on, a split is already emerging among Burnham's closest allies regarding the optimal timing for any leadership coup. One faction is advocating for an immediate strike, arguing that momentum must be seized without delay.

A rival camp within his circle contends that he should first re-establish his credentials at Westminster by winning the seat and serving a period as a backbench MP before mounting a formal challenge. Sir Keir, for his part, made a definitive statement over the weekend, declaring his determination to take on any contender for the leadership.

A crucial constitutional detail is that if a leadership contest is formally triggered, Starmer would not need to secure the 80 nominations from Labour MPs typically required, as he is the sitting leader. Nevertheless, many political observers doubt that Starmer would willingly subject himself to the rigors and public scrutiny of a full hustings process against multiple candidates. The field of potential successors is not limited to Burnham.

Former Health Secretary Wes Streeting has publicly signaled his own ambitions, indicating he would stand if a contest occurs. This adds another layer of complexity to the already tense dynamic.

Meanwhile, Burnham continues to project an image of focused, upbeat campaigning. In a video posted to social media on the eve of the final week, he acknowledged a challenging media environment but celebrated the campaign's progress.

"The warmth of reaction on the doorstep has been absolutely brilliant," he stated. "I may be getting a battering in the media but the campaign is on course. I'm fighting for every vote, I'm loving every minute.

" This on-the-ground optimism contrasts with the Westminster-centric maneuvering, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion that could reshape the Labour Party's leadership trajectory within weeks





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