Starmer's Social Media and Online Gaming Ban for Children Sparks Alarm and Criticism

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's announcement of social media and online gaming bans for children has been met with alarm from freedom campaigners who warn of potential invasive internet restrictions for adults. The proposed measures, set to come into force in Spring 2027, include an outright ban for under-16s with some educational website exemptions and restrictions on online gaming. Critics argue that the ban contradicts the trust given to 16-year-olds to vote and raise concerns about the potential for mandatory digital IDs and the end of casual or anonymous internet use. The government remains committed to improving enforcement, with Ofcom considering various age-checking measures.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's announcement of social media and online gaming ban s for children has sparked alarm among freedom campaigners, who warn that it could lead to invasive internet restrictions for adults.

Under the proposed measures, children under 16 will be banned from social media, with some educational websites exempted. The ban also includes restrictions on online gaming, with the government promising further measures for 16- and 17-year-olds. Starmer defended the ban, stating that politicians 'have to control disinformation' and that the measures are intended to come into force in Spring 2027.

However, critics have pointed out the contradiction in trusting 16-year-olds to vote but not to use social media or online gaming. Conservative Party education spokesman Laura Trott criticized the proposed social media curfew for 16- and 17-year-olds, stating that it's 'preposterous' to trust them to vote but not to surf the internet.

Polling shows strong parental support for the ban, but freedom groups raise concerns about the potential for it to lead to mandatory digital IDs and the end of casual or anonymous internet use. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and spokesman Robert Jenrick both expressed concerns about the ban's unintended consequences and the potential for it to become a 'backdoor route into mandatory ID'. Starmer admitted that tech-savvy children may try to circumvent the ban but remains committed to improving enforcement.

Ofcom, Britain's communications censor, will consider different means to make age checks harder to circumvent, including digital IDs, credit cards, open banking, passports, phone company age checks, and email age estimation. The Open Rights Group has boycotted the X platform and believes the government should sanitize social media platforms to make a ban unnecessary





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Social Media Ban Online Gaming Ban Children's Internet Restrictions Digital Ids Mandatory Age Checks Ofcom

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