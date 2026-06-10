Starmer's Brexit Reset in Jeopardy as EU Doubts His Longevity and Leadership Crisis Deepens

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is confronting a dual crisis: international partners, led by the European Commission, are delaying talks on his proposed Brexit reset due to doubts about his political survival, while a simmering leadership challenge from Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting threatens his position from within the Labour Party following poor local election results.

Keir Starmer is facing mounting domestic and international pressure as doubts about his political longevity grow. Following a poor performance in the recent local elections, the Prime Minister is scrambling to consolidate his position within the Labour Party while simultaneously trying to reassure foreign partners about the stability of his government.

Diplomatic sources have revealed that the European Commission is hesitant to set a date for talks on Sir Keir's proposed "Brexit reset," with officials questioning whether he will remain in office long enough to implement any new agreement. This delay is a significant setback for Downing Street, which had hoped to schedule a summit around the tenth anniversary of the Brexit referendum on June 23 and is now aiming for July.

However, the lack of a firm date has raised speculation that the meeting could be pushed back to the autumn, potentially undermining the UK's negotiating leverage. The core of the international skepticism stems from the perception that Sir Keir's domestic woes make him a lame-duck leader. One diplomatic source explained, "There is some goodwill towards him because he has shown he is sincere about thawing relations after Brexit and he has proved a reliable partner on Ukraine.

But at the same time, everyone can see he has big domestic problems. People are asking, what is the point of doing a deal with someone who could be gone in a few months? Why not wait for the next guy?

" This sentiment highlights a crucial strategic dilemma: while Sir Keir has made mending fences with the EU a central pillar of his government's agenda, his shaky authority at home is causing potential partners to adopt a wait-and-see approach. The European Commission's resistance is interpreted by some Whitehall insiders as a deliberate tactic to apply pressure on the UK during negotiations on specific files, such as the proposed youth mobility scheme.

Internally, the threat to Sir Keir's leadership is crystallizing around Andy Burnham, the popular Mayor of Greater Manchester, and Wes Streeting, the former health secretary. Sir Keir is fighting back aggressively, having summoned dozens of junior ministers believed to be loyal to declare his intent to fight any challenge. He reportedly told them, "If there is a contest, then I'm going to fight it. I'm not going to walk away.

I am going to fight to win. I'll be in it to win it.

" His allies have also briefed that his wife, Victoria, is urging him to continue, despite a letter from around 100 Labour MPs calling for him to resign. The critical juncture is expected to be the Makerfield by-election; if Burnham wins, his supporters believe he will immediately launch a leadership challenge, aiming to replace Sir Keir before the party's annual conference in Liverpool this September.

Some moderates are reportedly trying to dissuade Burnham by pointing to his recent campaign difficulties, including a series of U-turns on issues like immigration and trans rights, and his refusal to engage substantively on Labour's fiscal rules. The internal party conflict is creating a "go slow" among civil servants, who are hesitant to commit to new initiatives amid the uncertainty.

The outcome of this power struggle will have profound implications not only for the future of the Labour Party but also for the UK's foreign policy trajectory and its relationship with the European Union





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Keir Starmer Leadership Crisis Brexit Reset European Union Andy Burnham Wes Streeting Labour Party UK Politics Diplomatic Relations

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