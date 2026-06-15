Starmer Refuses Additional Defence Funds Amid Pressure from New Defence Secretary and Trump

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has denied new defence funding requests, sticking to a £13.5 billion settlement that caused former Defence Secretary John Healey's resignation. The new Defence Secretary, Dan Jarvis, is under pressure to secure a larger budget but has been told to find internal savings. The dispute threatens to undermine the UK's position ahead of key NATO and G7 summits where President Donald Trump is expected to demand increased European defence spending.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has declined to allocate additional funds for defence, despite the new Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis being urged to secure a significant increase in military spending .

The government is expected to offer the same £13.5 billion settlement that prompted the resignation of John Healey, the previous Defence Secretary, last week. Jarvis, a former paratrooper and former security minister, has been instructed to find savings within the Ministry of Defence and has spent the weekend reviewing the long-delayed Defence Investment Plan (DIP) with officials.

However, formal negotiations between the Ministry of Defence, the Treasury, and No 10 have not yet commenced. Contrary to expectations, Healey's resignation did not lead Starmer to commit more resources to the DIP. Jarvis has been granted an extra two weeks to finalize his proposal before the plan's publication, but defence insiders assert he should reject any settlement below a £4.5 billion increase, bringing total defence spending to £18 billion.

Military leadership has been vocal, stating the current £13.5 billion offer falls far short of the £28 billion they deem necessary over the next four years. The Prime Minister is under intense pressure to resolve this funding impasse before the NATO summit in Turkey on July 7, where he is expected to face demands from US President Donald Trump for European allies to substantially boost their defence budgets.

Trump has been publicly critical of the UK's military capabilities and NATO's spending levels. This looming diplomatic challenge adds urgency to Starmer's domestic political dilemma. The row remains unsettled less than a day before Starmer departs for the G7 summit in France, where further discussions with Trump are anticipated. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy recently confirmed that negotiations are actively underway to increase the funding package, stating the talks are happening 'in real time.

' Despite this, earlier reports indicated a proposed £10 billion boost was being considered, a figure far below the military's stated requirements. The prolonged haggling over the defence budget, now held up for months, has exposed a £28 billion shortfall in planned expenditures. The crisis deepened with John Healey's resignation last Thursday, followed by the departures of his deputy Al Carns and two ministerial aides, all condemning the inadequate settlement.

Dan Jarvis's promotion to Defence Secretary was delayed by an agonizing nine-hour wait, symbolizing the government's disarray. This chaotic episode has further eroded Sir Keir Starmer's authority as he faces potential scrutiny from Labour figures such as Andy Burnham, who may launch a leadership challenge if he wins the upcoming Makerfield by-election. In his first statements, Jarvis told The Sunday Telegraph he carries a 'big responsibility' towards soldiers and is determined to secure 'what they need' for the armed forces.

'The defence of our nation is a shared endeavour… I have a big responsibility in that regard now, but so do all of those people who expose themselves to risk tonight, tomorrow, next week, and we owe them a debt of gratitude,' he remarked, underscoring his commitment. The Ministry of Defence and No 10 have been approached for comment but the standoff continues, casting a shadow over the UK's preparedness for pivotal international summits and raising fundamental questions about national security funding and political stability within the Labour government





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Defence Funding Keir Starmer Dan Jarvis John Healey NATO Summit Donald Trump G7 Military Spending UK Government

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Labour's Military Woes Descend into Farce as New Defence Secretary Takes OverThe new Defence Secretary, Dan Jarvis, has been accused of being 'missing in action' on his first day in the job, as Labour's military woes continue to descend into farce. The Defence Investment Plan, which was supposed to be launched this week, has been delayed due to Downing Street's dithering over defence cash. The plan has been criticized for being underfunded and not fit for purpose, with some experts saying it commits Britain to wasting billions of pounds on obsolete equipment.

Read more »

Former UK Defence Secretary Resigns Over Government's Defence Spending Plans, Urges Multinational FundingJohn Healey resigned in protest at the UK government's defence spending plans, revealing that Treasury blocked his push to join a NATO-linked international investment bank. Former national security adviser Lord Sedwill warns the new Defence Secretary will have to make sweeping cuts and mothball ships due to insufficient budgets.

Read more »

Keir Starmer's Defence Spending Plans in Shambles as New Secretary Demands More CashThe Labour Party's leadership is facing a crisis as the new Defence Secretary demands more funding for the Defence Investment Plan. The plan has been criticized for being underfunded, with military chiefs warning of a £28 billion hole in budgets over the next four years.

Read more »

DHS Secretary Mullin Highlights Trump's Plan to Expand Abraham Accords Across Middle EastIn a CNN interview, DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin explained how former President Trump wants to link the entire Middle East through the Abraham Accords, using economic integration to foster peace and isolate Iran.

Read more »