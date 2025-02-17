Starmer Ready to Send British Troops to Ukraine as Part of Postwar Peacekeeping Force

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed his willingness to deploy British troops to Ukraine as part of a postwar peacekeeping force, emphasizing the need for lasting peace to deter future aggression from Russia. He also highlighted the importance of genuine negotiations to end Moscow's war, viewing recent US talks with Russia as a crucial opportunity to assess Putin's commitment to peace.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated on Sunday his willingness to deploy British troops to Ukraine as part of any postwar peacekeeping force. Starmer emphasized that the decision to potentially place British servicemen and women in harm's way was not made lightly. He stressed the critical importance of securing a lasting peace in Ukraine to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from further aggression.

Starmer indicated that the deployment of British troops would be contingent upon genuine negotiations to end Moscow's war, suggesting that recent US talks with Russia offered an opportunity to gauge the seriousness of Putin's commitment to peace. Starmer cautioned that the termination of Russia's war with Ukraine, when it occurs, must not merely result in a temporary ceasefire before Putin launches another attack. He wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper that a lasting peace is essential to prevent future conflicts. Starmer is anticipated to join German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and other European leaders in Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron has convened the talks on Ukraine. Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg, subsequently asserted that Ukraine and other European leaders would be excluded from peace negotiations. This statement sparked controversy and raised concerns about the potential for a negotiated settlement that excludes the interests and perspectives of Ukraine and its allies





