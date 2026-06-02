Starmer Demands Answers Over Police Treatment of Stabbing Victim Henry Nowak

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called for an investigation into Hampshire Police's actions after bodycam footage showed officers handcuffing and arresting 18-year-old Henry Nowak as he lay dying from stab wounds, based on a false claim of racism. The case has sparked political outrage and debates over two-tier justice.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has demanded answers from Hampshire Police regarding their treatment of 18-year-old Henry Nowak in the moments before he died, particularly how false allegations of racism influenced their actions.

Starmer, speaking to broadcasters, described feeling sick after watching bodycam footage that shows Nowak, a university student, pleading for help while officers handcuffed him as he lay bleeding from multiple stab wounds. The teenager, who had been attacked by Vickrum Digwa with an eight-inch ceremonial dagger in Southampton city centre last December, repeatedly said I can't breathe and begged for an ambulance.

Instead of providing medical assistance, officers arrested him based on a lie from Digwa that Nowak had ripped off his turban and hurled racial abuse. Digwa, a knife-obsessed Sikh, was sentenced to at least 21 years in prison. The case has sparked intense public debate, with figures like Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch weighing in on issues of race and policing.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the George Floyd case, with Farage insisting that white lives matter too and accusing authorities of operating a two-tier justice system. He called for pure cold rage from the public, arguing that an accusation of a racial slur was treated more seriously than an act of murder.

However, Starmer criticized Farage, noting that Nowak's family has specifically asked for the tragedy not to be used to create division. The Prime Minister emphasized that as a father of a 17-year-old boy, he felt sick watching the footage, and he stressed that the family's wishes should be respected. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood also urged against turning communities against each other, directing anger at the perpetrator rather than any faith or ethnicity.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the officers' actions, and Hampshire Police has already apologized to the Nowak family for the arrest. The case has highlighted questions about police training and potential bias. Deputy Chief Constable Robert France expressed regret that Nowak was handcuffed and arrested, and tech billionaire Elon Musk has offered to fund a private prosecution against the police. Critics have pointed to the influence of anti-racism training on officer judgment.

Starmer, while condemning Farage's rhetoric, acknowledged that police must explain how accusations of racism informed their decision-making. The footage shows Digwa lying to officers, claiming he was the victim of a racist attack, which led to the arrest of the dying teenager. Nowak, a finance student at the University of Southampton, was described by his family as kind and talented.

The case has ignited a broader conversation about policing, race, and accountability in the UK, with many calling for systemic changes to ensure that such a tragedy never happens again





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Henry Nowak Police Misconduct Two-Tier Justice Keir Starmer Racial Bias

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